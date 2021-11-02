Binatone today announced the launch of its new MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot Device in India which the makers said supports all networks in the country. That includes 2G, 3G, and 4G networks that are currently operating in India. Priced at Rs. 5,999, the hotspot device will be able to support a max of 10 devices simultaneously. Those can range from smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, to CCTV cameras as well. The compact device comes with a SIM card slot, a USB port, and a power button. There is a display too which shows the signal strength, Wi-Fi status, battery remaining, and SMS.

Binatone said the MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot Device has been designed to offer optimum performance as per Indian requirements. That includes perfect compatibility with all the leading network providers in the country such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, VI, and BSNL. It comes across in a compact and portable form with a rechargeable 2700 mAh battery inside that can provide 9 hours of uninterrupted connectivity on a single charge. That way, users can be rest assured of a secure and seamless wireless internet connection just about anywhere where signal is available.

This makes the new Binatone MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot Device well suited for use by work from home professionals or students attending school from home. In fact, the portable Hotspot device can let users get online from just about anywhere and can be a great accompaniment while traveling.

The company is also offering an introductory discount that has brought the price of the new MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot Device to a quite comfortable Rs. 3,499. The device is available exclusively from Flipkart though it is not known how long the discounted price is going to be valid.