New Apple AirPods 4 Models Likely Arriving This Fall: Specs, Price, and More

Apple enthusiasts, get ready! Reliable sources suggest the Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up to release two brand new AirPods 4 models this fall. The updated earbuds are expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 16 launch, promising an exciting upgrade to Apple’s popular wireless earbud line. The upcoming launch signifies a significant overhaul in design, features, and pricing, marking its most ambitious update in the realm of wireless audio devices.

Key Highlights:

Apple plans to release two variants of AirPods 4, rumored to be a standard model and a mid-tier option with upgraded features.

Expect a design that marries elements from AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, featuring shorter stems and an improved fit.

Apple is likely to ditch the Lightning port in favor of the universal USB-C standard on these AirPods.

The mid-tier AirPods 4 might boast active noise cancellation (ANC), a feature previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro.

Speculation around the pricing suggests a more accessible entry point, potentially starting as low as $99 for the Lite version.

Anticipate the new AirPods 4 to launch in September or October 2024.

The impending release of the AirPods 4 is not just about introducing new products; it’s about Apple redefining its position in the wireless audio market. With these additions, Apple aims to offer something for everyone – from the audiophile seeking top-of-the-line noise cancellation to the casual listener looking for quality, affordability, and the seamless integration that Apple products are known for.

What We Know So Far

Industry insiders, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, are confident about Apple releasing two new AirPods 4 models within the year. Production on the earbuds is rumored to begin as early as May 2024. While no official announcements exist, here’s what to potentially expect:

Design and Fit: The revamped AirPods 4 design promises a departure from their predecessors, likely prioritizing a more secure and comfortable fit in the ear.

Improved Sound Quality: It's reasonable to expect audio enhancements in the upcoming AirPods, potentially offering a richer listening experience.

Active Noise Cancellation: Exclusive to the premium variant, offering an immersive audio experience.

Charging Case Updates: Along with the universal switch to USB-C, the mid-range model's case may include built-in speakers for compatibility with Apple's Find My network.

Affordability: A starting price point that could significantly undercut previous models, making it a compelling option for a wider audience.

Apple AirPods 4 Price Speculations

Apple hasn’t revealed official pricing, but analysts predict the entry-level AirPods 4 could be more affordable than their predecessors. The mid-tier model with ANC will likely come at a slightly higher price point. This multi-tiered approach would make the AirPods line accessible to a broader range of consumers.

Anticipated Release Window

While a specific date hasn’t been set, the new AirPods 4 models are strongly believed to debut alongside the iPhone 16 in September or October 2024. This release strategy aligns with Apple’s tradition of launching major products together.

The Future of AirPods

The AirPods 4 launch signifies Apple’s commitment to continual innovation in the wireless earbuds market. Though AirPods Pro updates aren’t expected until 2025, these two new AirPods 4 models promise exciting new features and could shake up the true wireless earbuds landscape.

As we edge closer to the official unveiling of the AirPods 4, the tech community is abuzz with speculation and anticipation. With promises of enhanced features, a refined design, and more attractive pricing, the new models are poised to be a significant leap forward for Apple’s wireless audio offerings. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the launch date.