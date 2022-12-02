NETGEAR Exhibits its Advanced Security and Surveillance Solutions at IFSEC India 2022

NETGEAR, a global networking solutions provider exhibits its wide product portfolio at IFSEC India 2022, organized in Pragati Maidan Delhi. The three-day event will observe a gathering of industry veterans, and solution providers with both channel partners and senior decision-makers from the government and private sectors, across the globe.

NETGEAR’s executive team including Annamalai AR, Senior Manager and Abhishek Anand, Senior Sales Manager will be available at the stall to discuss in detail with the visitors NETGEAR’s top-of-the-line technology incorporated in their products. In line with Security and Surveillance solutions, NETGEAR will be demonstrating its products ranging from Pro Wi-Fi Access Points, ProAV solutions, PoE Switches, etc at the event.

Speaking about the event Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR said “We are privileged to be a regular participant of IFSEC India that offers solution providers the perfect platform to reach clients. Such events give us a great opportunity to tap into the vast potential presented in the market through thought leadership, product & solution showcases and year-round networking. We are confident that this year also the event will be a great success providing us with a lot of business opportunities owing to our innovative and state-of-art product range.”

As the world continues to adopt technologies such as audio, video and control over Ethernet as their delivery method of choice, NETGEAR is working to pave the way for new and improved experiences across the developing industries through its products. Over the years, NETGEAR Business has led the way by successfully enabling more than 50 million businesses worldwide. The company has more than 200 switching products in the portfolio that can be leveraged to power cameras and other security and surveillance products. With such a large portfolio customers are able to customize and fine tune their solutions from our product line.

Today, AV over IP is a fast-growing market and for good reasons: high quality, low latency video and audio distribution with increased scalability has far more room for innovation. NETGEAR’s comprehensive portfolio of switches offers advanced configuration and a robust set of features that enable businesses to order exactly the combination of their needs with room to expand for the future. These switches also provide businesses the ability to connect any type of AV over IP device, which offers flexible speed options from 1 Gigabit up to 100 Gigabit per port.

NETGEAR Pro Wi-Fi Access Points are built with the latest wireless technology and superior antenna design to achieve the fastest wireless speeds possible. Designed for small and midsize businesses and high-end residential custom installs, the APs are available in a variety of sizes and capabilities to provide a choice of the coverage area for connected devices with the ability to be powered via PoE for single cable deployment. These access points deliver both wired and wireless access without compromising on security through network segmentation, critical data networks can be securely separated from guest or client networks through Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs) without sacrificing bandwidth or wireless connectivity.