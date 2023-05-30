MSI Comes back Strong for Computex 2023 through Epic Crossover with Mercedes-AMG among Other Innovative Laptop Releases

From the award-winning Creator Z17 HX Studio, revamped Alpha 17 and Prestige 16, to the newly released Commercial 14 and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, MSI will be unequivocally marked as one of the greatest comebacks for this year’s Computex.

Creator Z17 HX Studio has been put in the limelight once again in this year’s Computex over winning Best Choice Award. Equipped with up to 13th Gen. Intel® Core™ i9 HX-series processor and NVIDIA Studio verified, it perfectly makes the idea of world’s thinnest and most powerful Intel HX creator laptop tangible.

The highlight of the entire lineup comes down to the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, the epic crossover between MSI and Mercedes-AMG. Sporting the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs, this limited edition also garners an upgrade on the panel to 4K OLED. Various bundle items are included in the exclusive Premium Bundle Pack, namely mouse, mousepad, USB drive and pouch, to epitomize the kindred spirit of luxurious experience shared by both MSI and Mercedes-AMG.

To expand further in the business territory, the brand new Commercial 14 is heightened by tailor-made solutions to enterprises through a series of optional security measures, NFC (Near-field communication) and built-in Smart Card Reader. Both provides one more layer of identity authentication and can be customized as needed. Aside from its outstanding features in business territory, Commercial 14 also exhibits MSI’s contribution to environmental protection. The keyboard deck is made of PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) materials, and over 90% of the packaging consists of recycled paper.

The revamped Alpha 17 comes with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7045 HX Dragon Range CPU along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 series laptop GPU. One of the most happening upgrades has to be Alpha 17 sporting the world’s first Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 7800 Wi-Fi 7 in a compute platform. FastConnect 7800 brings Wi-Fi 7 performance to the table with peak speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps with latency as low as 2 milliseconds, thanks to High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link which utilizes multiple bands to deliver the best connection available. To support such fuel of performance boost, panel of QHD 240Hz enters the scene as well.

Awarded with Red Dot Product Design of 2023, the renewed Prestige 16 featuring magnesium alloy chassis makes it only 1.5 kg to go. Carrying the latest Intel processor with Intel® Evo platform certified, it supports 140W PD3.1 charging. Additionally, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 series laptop GPU also comes in as an option. As a 16-inch laptop, Prestige 16 is by all means light yet powerful.

* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

* Qualcomm and FastConnect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

* Qualcomm FastConnect is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.