GIGABYTE AORUS, AERO laptops with Nvidia RTX40 GPUs launched in India

GIGABYTE has released a slew of new laptops in India, featuring Nvidia RTX40 technology to upgrade their AORUS, AERO, and G5 line-up. These gaming laptops were launched by GIGABYTE in India in December 2022 and come equipped with advanced technology suitable for high-performance gaming and creative work. The range of laptops includes the AORUS 17 BSF, AORUS 15 BKF, AORUS 15 9SF, AORUS 15 9KF, AORUS 15 9MF, AERO 14 OLED BMF, AERO 14 OLED 9MF, G5 KF, and G5 MF. These laptops are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, providing unparalleled performance while on the move.

The AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 laptops are designed specifically for gamers and creators. These laptops come equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a TGP of 140W, making them powerful enough to handle any workload. The AORUS range offers a choice of 17.3 and 15.6-inch displays with up to QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, offering immersive visuals and smooth framerates. These lightweight gaming laptops are ideal for anyone in need of a powerful machine that is easy to carry around.

AORUS 15/17 (2023) specifications and features

The AORUS range of laptops comprises the AORUS 17 BSF, AORUS 15 BKF, AORUS 15 9SF, and AORUS 15 9KF models, which can feature up to an Intel Core 13th generation i7 H series processor and the Nvidia RTX4070 GPU. These laptops have 17.3 and 15.6-inch displays with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. They are TÜV Rheinland low blue light certified and are equipped with Gigabyte’s MUX Switch technology for simple graphics card output mode switching. The laptops have 6 heat pipes, 3 powerful fans, ultra-thin thermal fins, and thin blades to facilitate heat dissipation.

The AORUS series of laptops have an all-body metal design inspired by Echoes of the Abyss and feature an RGB lightbar. The series also includes a three-zone RGB keyboard, Gigabyte Control Center, AI-eyecare technology, thunderbolt 4 ports, and come with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

AERO 14 OLED (2023) specifications and features

The AERO series features two laptops – the AERO 14 OLED BMF and the AERO 14 OLED BKF – both of which come with the Nvidia RTX4050 GPU and Intel Core 13th generation i7 H series processor. The AERO 14 OLED series is Nvidia Studio certified, which ensures high and consistent performance levels.

The AERO 14 laptop boasts a 2.8K QHD+ HDR thin-bezel OLED display that is Pantone-validated and color calibration certified. The screen features 5,484,000 independent LED pixels and supports a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 100% DCI-P3 cinema-grade color gamut. Additionally, the AERO OLED is TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe 2.0 certified and TrueBlack certified.

The AERO OLED model comes with a Gen 4 SSD and weighs approximately 1.4 kg. The laptop is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and has a 65Wh battery capacity that can last up to 7.5 hours. The AERO OLED also features various ports such as two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and more.

GIGABYTE G5 (2023) specifications and features

GIGABYTE has introduced two new laptops in the G5 series, namely the G5 KF and G5 MF. The G5 KF laptop features the Nvidia Geforce RTX4060, while the G5 MF laptop is equipped with the Nvidia Geforce RTX4050. Both laptops have AI-powered DLSS-3. The G5 KF is powered by the 12th gen Intel Core i5-12550H processor, and the G5 MF by the 12450H processor. GIGABYTE has implemented its WINDFORCE Cooling technology to ensure that the laptops use 100% of their CPU and GPU. Each laptop comes with 4 exhaust vents, 4 heat pipes, and 2 59-blade fans for efficient cooling.

The G5 series laptops are equipped with a 144Hz display to showcase stunning visuals. The laptop’s chassis has a Mecha pattern design to make it lightweight and thin. In addition to the above features, the G5 KF and G5 MF come with Wi-Fi 6E, DTS Ultra for a surround sound experience, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation microphones to produce clear audio input and output. The G5 laptops have a keyboard with 15 preset color options.

Pricing and availability

Talking about the pricing, the AEROS, AERO, and G5 product lines will begin at Rs 1,11,999, Rs 1,51,999, and Rs 90,999, respectively. Gigabyte has announced that these laptop series will be available in India from May through major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

The full pricing can be found below.