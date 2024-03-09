MSI Claw Handheld PC with Intel Meteor Lake Challenges Steam Deck and ROG Ally

The gaming handheld market has witnessed the introduction of a significant new competitor: the MSI Claw. This device, powered by Intel’s Meteor Lake processors, aims to redefine portable gaming with its advanced features and competitive pricing. Starting at $699, the MSI Claw positions itself as a formidable rival to established players like the Steam Deck and ASUS’s ROG Ally.

Key Highlights:

First gaming handheld to utilize Intel’s Meteor Lake platform.

Features a 7-inch “IPS-level” display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.

Offers a robust 53Wh battery for extended play sessions.

Equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, promising superior gaming performance.

Available in multiple configurations, with prices ranging from $699 to $799.

Introduction to MSI Claw

The MSI Claw, also referred to as the Claw A1M, stands out in the gaming handheld space by leveraging Intel’s Meteor Lake platform. This choice of CPU distinguishes it from the majority of handheld gaming devices that traditionally opt for AMD silicon. Intel’s Meteor Lake processors are renowned for their powerful integrated GPUs (iGPUs), making them an ideal choice for a high-performance gaming handheld. The device’s specifications include a 7-inch “IPS-level” display with a 1920×1080 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 53Wh battery, offering gamers both high-quality visuals and the stamina for prolonged gaming sessions​​​​.

Performance and Specifications

The Claw is designed with gaming prowess in mind, housing up to a Core Ultra 7 155H processor. This CPU configuration includes six performance cores, eight efficient cores, and two low power efficient cores, along with an iGPU featuring 128 Execution Units (EUs) clocked at 2.25 GHz. Such specifications promise to deliver an exceptional gaming experience, comparable and potentially superior to what’s currently available from competitors. Additionally, the device boasts 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 dual-channel memory and offers storage options that range from 512GB to 1TB, depending on the model. Connectivity and expansion options include Killer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a microSD card reader, ensuring gamers have everything they need for both online and offline play​​.

Competitive Edge and Market Positioning

With its pricing strategy, MSI aims to attract a broad spectrum of gamers. The base model of the Claw, featuring a Core Ultra 5 155H processor and 512GB of storage, is priced at $699. Two more configurations are available: a $749 model with a Core Ultra 7 165H and 512GB of storage, and a top-tier $799 SKU featuring the Core Ultra 7 165H and 1TB of storage. This pricing puts the MSI Claw in direct competition with the likes of the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally, offering gamers a high-performance alternative in the portable gaming segment​​.

The MSI Claw’s debut marks a significant moment in the handheld gaming industry, bringing Intel’s Meteor Lake into the portable gaming arena. With its competitive pricing, high-end specifications, and the backing of Intel’s powerful processors, the Claw is poised to make a substantial impact. Its introduction reflects the evolving landscape of gaming, where portability no longer means compromising on performance. Gamers now have a wider array of choices, with the MSI Claw offering a compelling blend of power, portability, and price.