Consistent introduces high-performance m.2 nvme 2230 ssd

When high-performance computing is a need of the hour, the faithful old-technology mechanical hard drive has to step aside. Upgrading the storage to an SSD (Solid State Drive) is the idea to achieve better computing speeds thus saving both time and money. Consistent Infosystems, a leading IT hardware solution provider announced its entry into the data storage segment with the launch of new affordable SSD storage solution — M.2 NVMe 2230.

The new NVMe features an M.2 2230 form factor (22mm x 30mm) that uses the PCI Express lanes (PCIe Gen3 x4) for high-speed data transfer. Offering write and read speeds of up to 2400MB/s, and an MTTF (Mean Time To Failure) of up to 1.75 million hours, this storage chip is the best solution for boosting the performance of laptops and ultra-portables by more than 30 times, as compared to the performance of a standard 5400rpm HDD.

Speaking in the development, Sunil Srivastava, Marketing Consultant at Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. quoted, “Today upgrading to an SSD is the most cost-effective option to increase the performance of a PC or laptop. Aspiring to serve the growing customers’ demand for memory, we have forayed into this segment of high-performance SSDs. In the future, we aim to grow in this segment providing a new level of versatile user experience.”

The storage drives are extremely durable and use 3D NAND Flash chip for high performance. Suitable for most laptops today, this chip can seriously raise the performance of your laptop, desktop, gaming rigs, and servers to another level. Additionally, the NVMe also support TRIM technology that not only improves the performance of the storage medium but also prolongs its life, Host Memory Buffer (HMB), and S.M.A.R.T. to ensure a smoother, high-performance, and low-maintenance computer system.