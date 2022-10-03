Motorola launches moto g72 in India

Today, Motorola launched the brand-new moto g72 globally first in India, boasting India’s first* 10-Bit 6.6″ 120Hz pOLED display and 576Hz touch sampling rate View over an eye-popping 1.07 billion shades of color- 64 times more than standard 8-bit displays. It is an incredibly premium display that’s ultra slim and virtually borderless as it’s a pOLED display. The moto g72 comes with a 108MP ultra pixel camera system for incredible pictures. One of the most advanced in its class, it allows you to capture the most detailed photos ever.

Motorola has been known for its no compromise strategy on 5G smartphones, being one of the only smartphone manufacturers to provide up to 13 5G bands support in all its 5G smartphones across price points. While India is at the cusp of a 5G revolution, 4G network is still a need for many consumers and will co-exist with 5G for years to come. Addressing the same, Motorola will continue to cater to its consumers’ needs by continuing to offer phenomenal 4G as well as 5G devices across price ranges. Moto g72 is an example of the same, being a 4G smartphone with premium features at a price range that is affordable and alluring for the consumers.

This addition to the 12th generation of moto g series, boasts a pOLED display which enables an almost bezel less design that produces life like colors with a 10-bit technology for a billion colours and DCI-P3 color gamut for a true-to-life, ultra-immersive experience on your phone. What’s more, the user experience is extremely fluid, due to the 120Hz refresh rate along with an industry leading 576Hz touch sampling rate. This incredible display also comes with an In-display fingerprint sensor which is unseen at these price points, making it a truly flagship grade display experience!

The 108MP can be used to take pictures in the full 108MP or in ultra-pixel mode that works by combining nine pixels into one huge ultra-pixel that’s 50% larger than before, and 9x larger ultra-pixels mean 9x more light sensitivity. This helps you click the best pictures regardless of the lighting conditions. Paired with an amazing 8MP UW camera with a 118º field of view, the camera fits more than 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78º lens.

With this segment first display and brilliant camera , the moto g72 is also the most sleek, light and stylish phone in the segment, at just 7.99mm and just 166gm with a premium acrylic glass (PMMA) finish that is bound to stand out. The moto g72 also comes with amazing audio hardware. The device comes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, with which you can immerse yourself in multidimensional sound.. Dolby Atmos® even works when you connect your headphones so you can hear details like never before Enjoy crystal clear sound even when you turn the volume way up. The smart power amplifier ensures that louder audio won’t crack.

Powered by the next level performance with MediaTek® Helio G99, the moto g72 gives you all the power you need. Whether you’re stepping up to the challenge in your favorite game or streaming the newest series. Boost gaming efficiency by 20% with this innovative 6nm chipset, preserving battery life even when pushed to the limit by demanding games.

The moto g72 also arrives with an amazing 5,000mAh battery life that keeps you going strong all day and well into tomorrow. And when you need to fill up, TurboPower™ 30W is there to support you, giving hours of battery life in minutes.

It also come with clean and captivating near stock Android™ 12 with assured update to AndroidTM 13 and 3 years of security updates.

All these features in addition to some more, like business grade security – ThinkShield™ for mobile. It also has a IP52 water repellent design , along with 3 Carrier Aggregation, 2*2 MIMO, it also comes, a customizable user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) and signature moto gestures.

Availability and Pricing

A classy body with a design that never goes out of style, the moto g72 will be available in two stunning color variants, Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue at an exclusive launch price of Rs. 18,999, but an effective price of just 14,999* including limited period launch offers. The smartphone will go on sale from October 12, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart.

Launch Price: Rs. 18,999

Exclusive Launch Offer (Limited period) : Rs. 14,999 * , Including Rs. 3000 extra on exchange + 1000 Instant Discount from select bank/s

