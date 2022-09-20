Motorola announces offers on its smartphone range during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Motorola has announced exceptional offers for Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale on its entire smartphone range across its moto e, g, and motorola edge franchises.

Leading the pack are the biggest sellers of Motorola’s most popular and trusted g series, namely the moto g62 5G and moto g32.

The moto g62 5G is not only Motorola’s most popular 5G smartphone but is also the most comprehensive and competitive 5G smartphone in its segment. Moto g62 5G, features 12 5G bands (highest in its segment) including all Indian 5G bands for assured and seamless connectivity across Indian operators and states. Not just that, it features a fluid 120Hz Display FHD+ and a blazing fast Snapdragon 695 processor. The moto g62 5G will be available during the Big Billion Days sale at an incredible, effective price starting just Rs. 14,499*.

Next, the fastest selling all-rounder from Motorola – the moto g32 is available at a never-before effective price of just Rs. 9,899*. This incredible phone packs incredible features including a 90Hz FHD+ display, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, near stock Android 12 and powerful performance plus a 50MP quad function camera, which makes it a must buy during the Flipkart sale.

With moto e40, its most affordable offering, Motorola ensures it has the best offering in every segment, including the most affordable segment. At an effective price of just Rs. 8,099* (including bank offers) featuring a 6.5″ 90 Hz, IPS LCD, 48MP triple camera setup, massive 5000mAh battery and segment leading performance from UNISOC T700 processor, the moto e40 is a steal deal!

At 7.99mm thin and weighing only 169 gm, the moto g52 is available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants, priced at Rs 12,599* and Rs 13,499*, respectively, making them the best in the segment deals. Featuring the revolutionary pOLED display, stereo speakers, segment leading design and performance, the moto g52 pricing makes it a must buy.

Finally, the moto g82 5G, featuring 13 5G bands, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G processor, coupled with the segment’s only, flagship grade 120Hz10-bit Billion Color pOLED display will be available at an effective price starting Rs. 18,499*.

Finally, Motorola also includes its newly launched flagships, the motorola edge 30 ultra with the world’s first 200MP camera and the edge 30 fusion – the world’s most elegant powerhouse in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale at an effective price of Rs. 51,999* and Rs. 36,999* respectively, including bank offers.

More incredible offers are available across the entire Motorola smartphone range, details of which are provided below. Consumers can grab their favorite motorola smartphones during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale at their best-ever prices.