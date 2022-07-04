Motorola launches Moto G42 priced at Rs. 12999

Ads

Motorola today announced the latest addition to their g series family with the launch of moto g42. Undoubtedly, the most stylish and premium-looking smartphone in the segment, the moto g42 brings many impressive features to the table in this price range.

The moto g42 uses PMMA material for the body, commonly known as acrylic glass to give an ultra-premium glass finish. The smartphone is as light as 174.5gms. It boasts a premium metal-based camera module, an IP52 water repellant design, and two stunning color variants Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green, that are sure to turn heads.

The moto g42 also features a brilliant 6.4″ AMOLED punch-hole display with Full HD+ resolution, up to 700 nits brightness and DCI-P3 color gamut which supports 25% more colours on the display enhancing the viewing experience. To complement the display, the moto g42 features Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support to amplify your multimedia experience even more. From your favorite content to timeless music, catch every beat in crisp details and greater depth.

Furthermore, the moto g42 brings a 50MP Quad function camera system in the game with a 16MP selfie camera in the front. The primary 50MP main camera comes with Quad Pixel Technology that clicks 4 times more vibrant and sharper pictures even in low light conditions And the secondary 8MP camera doubles up as an ultrawide and depth sensor.

Powering the moto g42 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 octa-core processor with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM that delivers seamless performance while playing games, watching videos, or more. The moto g42 comes with a near stock Android 12 experience with an assured upgrade to Android 13 and 3 years of assured security updates.

The moto g42 also supports class leading connectivity with support for Carrier Aggregation, 2X2 MIMO and NFC. , The moto g42 also comes with a side fingerprint sensor, 3 in 3 card slots supporting two nano SIMs and a dedicated microSD storage up to 1TB for expanding the 64GB on board storage.

Availability & Pricing

The moto g42 will go on sale starting 12PM, 11th July, exclusively on Flipkart and leading retail stores. This incredible smartphone will be available in a single 4GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs. 13,999 and will be available in two brilliant colours, namely, Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green.

Annexure

Specs Details Operating System Android™ 12 System Architecture / Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 680 up to 2.4GHz, ADRENO 610 GPU up to 950Mhz Memory 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB (uMCP)/ 128GB built-in* | Up to 1TB microSD card** expandable Body PMMA Dimensions 160.61 x 73.47 x 8.26mm Weight 174.5g Water protection IP52 Water-repellent design* Display 6.4″ FHD+ display | 60Hz refresh rate Display Technology AMOLED Display Resolution FHD+ (2400 x 1080 ) | 409 ppi Display Aspect Ratio 20:9 Display certifications AA-TP: 90.9% Battery 5000mAh non-removable Battery Life Over 30 hours Charging 20W TurboPower™ charger in box Networks LTE FDD/TDD LTE/WCDMA/ GSM; Main Rear Camera 50MP (f/1.8, 0.64μm) | PDAF Camera 2 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | Ultrawide+Depth Camera 3 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | Macro Camera 4 NA Flash Single LED flash Rear camera software Dual Capture, Smart Composition, Spot Color, Shot Optimization, Timer Snap, Pro Mode, Live Photo, 360º Panorama, Portrait Mode, Night Vision, Low Light Stacking, Best Shot, Ultra-wide Distortion Correction, Super Resolution, Digital Zoom, 50MP High Resolution Mode Rear camera video capture Rear main camera: FHD@30fps, FHD 20:9@30fps; Rear ultra-wide angle camera: FHD (30fps); Rear macro camera: HD (30fps) Rear camera video software Snap in video recording, Spot Color for video, Active Photos, Time lapse, Cinemagraph (MP4 only) Front camera hardware 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0μm) Front camera software Portrait Mode, Group Selfie, Spot Color, Shot Optimization, Auto Smile Capture, Gesture Capture, Timer, Live Photo Filters Front camera video capture FHD (30fps) Front camera video software Snap in video recording, Cinemagraph SIM Card 3 in 3 Slots: 2 Nano SIMs + 1 microSD FM Radio Yes | Headset Antenna Speakers Dual Stereo Speakers, Smart PA (internal DSP) and Dolby Atmos® Support Microphones 2 microphones Headset Jack 3.5mm headset jack Bluetooth® technology Bluetooth® 5.0 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot Ports Type-C port* (USB 2.0) NFC Yes Location Services GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Sensors Fingerprint Reader, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light sensor, Accelerometer, Notification LED, Gyroscope, e-Compass Security Side Fingerprint Reader, Face Unlock Inbox Accessories 20W TurboPower™ charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool, protective cover My UX Swipe fingerprint for notifications, Quickly open camera, System navigation, Lift to check phone, Prevent ringing, Fast flashlight, Three finger screenshot Voice control Google Assistant Colors Atlantic Green, Metallic Rosé Device Name moto g42