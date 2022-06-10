Flipkart announces heavy discounts on moto g22, moto g31, and Motorola edge 30 pro

June 10, 2022
PC-Tablet News Desk
5 Min Read
Flipkart announces heavy discounts on moto g22 moto g31 and Motorola edge 30 pro

Motorola is back again with some irresistible deals and offers on their mid and premium range of smartphones during the Flipkart’s End of Season Sale, from 11th June to 17th June, extending never seen before price drops on their bestselling smartphones from Motorola g and edge series.

moto g22, featuring a renewed design, a 6.5” 90 Hz Max Vision display with a 16MP selfie, 50MP quad-camera system, and an astonishing battery life that is supported by a 20W TurboPower charger along with Android 12 out-of-the-box experience, comes at an exceptional price of Rs. 9,249*, marking it as the most affordable yet stylish and feature packed smartphone in India in this segment.

The moto g31, starting at just Rs. 10,249*is packed with a stunning AMOLED display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for blazing-fast performance, a 50MP quad function camera system to capture your precious moments in detail, and a 5,000 mAh beast battery to support days of usage and more industry-leading features, making it the most practical pick in the budget segment.

Additionally, the most incredible edge ever, the motorola edge 30 pro, packed with the latest & fastest Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8 gen 1 processor, world’s highest resolution 60MP selfie camera, 50MP OIS and 50 MP Ultra-wide & macro cameras, 10-bit OLED display, 68W charging and more, also goes on a massive offer at End of Season Sale. The smartphone complemented by industry-leading 144 Hz refresh rate, 13 5G Bands, near-Stock Android 12 and astounding clarity of Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers will be available at a disruptive price of Rs. 40,999* including bank and exchange offer.

Motorola has also given offers on all other smartphones from its premium edge franchise like edge 20, one of its slimmest 5G smartphone at a discount of Rs. 24, 249*, edge 20 pro that features a 108MP + 50X super Zoom camera system at just Rs. 32,249* (incl. of all offers).

The g-series smartphones are also available at great offers during Flipkart End of Season Sale, including the moto g51 at a discounted price of Rs. 13,249*and moto g71 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 17,249* incl. of bank offers. Moreover, the best seller, moto g60 is available at an incredible price of just 14,549* making it India’s most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system. The moto g40 fusion packed with 6.8 inch 120 Hz FHD+ Display and a beast 6000mAh battery is available at a disruptive price of Rs. 13,749*.

Details of all the above-mentioned offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their range of smartphones, that will be available during the sale, are given below:

Model

Specifications

Regular Price

Offers

Effective Offer Price

Moto g22

(4/64)

  • 16 MP selfie camera + 50 MP quad camera
  • 90Hz 6.5” IPS LCD Display
  • Stock-Android 12
  • 20W TurboPower Charger

INR 10,999

Discounted Price: IN R 9,999

Bank Offer: INR 750

INR 9,249*

moto g31

(4/64)

  • 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
  • 50 MP quad function camera
  • 5000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger
  • MediaTek Helio G85 processor
  • ThinkShield for mobile

INR

11,999

Discounted Price: INR 10,999

Bank Offer: INR 750

        INR 10,249*

moto g31

(6/128)

  • 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
  • 50 MP quad function camera
  • 5000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger
  • MediaTek Helio G85 processor
  • ThinkShield for mobile

INR

13,999

Discounted Price: INR 12,999

Bank Offer: INR 750

         INR 12,249*

Moto g51

  • 6.8-inches IPS LCD Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset Processor
  • 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery
  • 5G and 4G VoLTE networks for voice and video calls
  • 50 MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup
  • Dolby Atmos speakers

INR

14,999

Discounted Price: INR 13,999

Bank Offer: INR 750

INR 13,249*

moto g40 fusion

(6/128)

  • 6.8 inch 120 Hz FHD+ Display 
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
  • 6000mAh Battery
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor
  • Stock Android Experience

INR

16,499

Discounted Price: INR 14,999

Bank Offer: INR 750

        INR 13,749*

moto g60

  • 108 MP Quad Function Camera System + Best in class 32MP Selfie Camera
  • Snapdragon 732G Processor
  • 120Hz HDR10 6.8” display
  • Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile
  • 6000 mAh battery
  • Near Stock Android Experience

INR

15,999

Discounted Price: INR 14,999

Bank Offer: INR 750

 

INR 14,549*

Moto g71

(6/128)

  • 6.4-inch AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC processor
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • 50 MP + 8 MP and macro camera setup
  •  ThinkShield for Mobile

INR

18,999

Discounted Price: INR 17,999

Bank Offer: INR 750

        INR 17,249*

motorola edge 20

  • Ultra slim & light 5G smartphone
  • 144Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display
  • Incredible Camera with 108MP + 16MP Ultrawide & Macro + 8MP Telephoto with 3X Optical Zoom & OIS
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor
  • Ready For Wireless
  • Stock Android
  • ThinkShield for Mobile

INR

27,999

Discounted Price: INR 24,999

Bank Offer: INR 750

     INR 24,249*

motorola edge 20 pro

  • 6.7 inch 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor with 11 5G Bands
  • 108MP Camera + 50X Super Zoom | 32MP Front Camera
  • Ultra-premium glass and metal design
  • Ready For Software Experience & ThinkShield for Mobile

INR

34,999

Discounted Price: INR 32,999

Bank Offer: INR 750

INR 32,249*

Motorola edge 30 pro

  • 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
  • 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • 50MP OIS + 50MP UW and macro quad function camera setup
  • 60MP Front Camera
  • 68W fast charging
  • IP52 rated body
  • Ready For Software Experience & ThinkShield for Mobile

INR

49,999

SBI Bank Offer: INR 5000

Exchange bump up: INR 4000

INR 40,999 *

FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddit

About the author

View All Posts

PC-Tablet News Desk

This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com