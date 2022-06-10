Flipkart announces heavy discounts on moto g22, moto g31, and Motorola edge 30 pro

Motorola is back again with some irresistible deals and offers on their mid and premium range of smartphones during the Flipkart’s End of Season Sale, from 11th June to 17th June, extending never seen before price drops on their bestselling smartphones from Motorola g and edge series.

moto g22, featuring a renewed design, a 6.5” 90 Hz Max Vision display with a 16MP selfie, 50MP quad-camera system, and an astonishing battery life that is supported by a 20W TurboPower charger along with Android 12 out-of-the-box experience, comes at an exceptional price of Rs. 9,249*, marking it as the most affordable yet stylish and feature packed smartphone in India in this segment.

The moto g31, starting at just Rs. 10,249*is packed with a stunning AMOLED display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for blazing-fast performance, a 50MP quad function camera system to capture your precious moments in detail, and a 5,000 mAh beast battery to support days of usage and more industry-leading features, making it the most practical pick in the budget segment.

Additionally, the most incredible edge ever, the motorola edge 30 pro, packed with the latest & fastest Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8 gen 1 processor, world’s highest resolution 60MP selfie camera, 50MP OIS and 50 MP Ultra-wide & macro cameras, 10-bit OLED display, 68W charging and more, also goes on a massive offer at End of Season Sale. The smartphone complemented by industry-leading 144 Hz refresh rate, 13 5G Bands, near-Stock Android 12 and astounding clarity of Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers will be available at a disruptive price of Rs. 40,999* including bank and exchange offer.

Motorola has also given offers on all other smartphones from its premium edge franchise like edge 20, one of its slimmest 5G smartphone at a discount of Rs. 24, 249*, edge 20 pro that features a 108MP + 50X super Zoom camera system at just Rs. 32,249* (incl. of all offers).

The g-series smartphones are also available at great offers during Flipkart End of Season Sale, including the moto g51 at a discounted price of Rs. 13,249*and moto g71 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 17,249* incl. of bank offers. Moreover, the best seller, moto g60 is available at an incredible price of just 14,549* making it India’s most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system. The moto g40 fusion packed with 6.8 inch 120 Hz FHD+ Display and a beast 6000mAh battery is available at a disruptive price of Rs. 13,749*.

Details of all the above-mentioned offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their range of smartphones, that will be available during the sale, are given below: