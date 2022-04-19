Motorola G52 set for India launch on April 25

The Motorola G52 which saw an international launch just days back is set for launch in India on April 25. It is going to be sold in the country via Flipkart which already has a dedicated page set up to highlight the phone’s launch in India. The teaser page also contains some information about the phone, which however reveals the India bound version is going to be slightly smaller than what the company is offering in Europe.

For instance, while the European model comes with a 6.6-inch display, the same on the Indian version is going to be all of 6.5-inches. The Flipkart page further reveals it is going to be a pOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The page also flaunts the slimmest bezels to allow for maximum viewing area for the G52. The display otherwise comes with a hole punch cut-out for the front camera.

As per the European version, the G52 comes with a 16 MP front shooter for selfies and video chats while the rear boasts a triple-lens camera arrangement. That includes a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP sensor for macro photography. The teaser page also reveals a thickness of just 7.99 mm for the G52 while weighing in at 169 grams. Motorola is claiming both being class-leading attributes and makes the G52 the lightest and slimmest phone in its category.

Under the hood, the Moto G52 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. The phone runs Android 12 right out of the box. It sports a 5000 mAh battery backed by 30W fast charging tech. There is a side mounted fingerprint sensor for security while for entertainment, there are the stereo speakers along with 3.5 mm headphone connectivity. It is going to be available in two colour options of Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White.