Motorola launches moto e32s – with an ultra-premium design

Motorola India today announced the launch of its ‘stylish entertainer’, the moto e32s, on Flipkart, JioMart, Reliance Digital and across 60,000+ retail stores, through Jio Mart Digital. Aimed at giving the most premium, contemporary, and durable designs in the budget segment, the moto e32s comes with a premium PMMA finish, an ultra slim and durable design with segment’s first IP52 rating. The device is also optimized for providing the most fluid viewing experience with a stunning 90Hz 6.5” IPS LCD display with a punch hole design.

The moto e32s in addition to its premium design and display offers multiple best in class features such as segment’s first Android™ 12 operating system ensuring a seamless user experience, a brilliant 16MP AI-powered triple camera system, a massive 5000mAh battery with 15W charging capability that lasts up to 40 hours* on a single charge.

The mote e32s also features class leading security features and performance with a side mounted fingerprint sensor and MediaTek’s latest octa-core processor with LPDDR4X RAM that provides exceptional performance for its segment.

The moto e32s comes in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants with two SIM slots plus a dedicated microSD slot up to 1TB. The e32s also comes with segment’s best connectivity features including dual band WiFi and 2X2 MIMO for the most optimized broadband and 4G connectivity.

Availability & Pricing

Available in two fascinating color variants, Slate Gray and Misty Silver, the moto e32s will go on sale from 6th June 12 noon onwards on JioMart Digital, Reliance Digital, JioMart and Flipkart.

3GB + 32GB Variant will be available at a special introductory price of Rs. 8,999*

4GB + 64GB Variant will be available at just Rs. 9,999.

*Limited period offer valid on limited stocks on JioMart, JioMart Digital and Reliance Digital

Detailed Specifications: