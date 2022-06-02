Motorola launches moto e32s – with an ultra-premium design

June 2, 2022
Motorola launches moto e32s with an ultra premium design

Motorola India today announced the launch of its ‘stylish entertainer’, the moto e32s, on Flipkart, JioMart, Reliance Digital and across 60,000+ retail stores, through Jio Mart Digital. Aimed at giving the most premium, contemporary, and durable designs in the budget segment, the moto e32s comes with a premium PMMA finish, an ultra slim and durable design with segment’s first IP52 rating. The device is also optimized for providing the most fluid viewing experience with a stunning 90Hz 6.5” IPS LCD display with a punch hole design.

The moto e32s in addition to its premium design and display offers multiple best in class features such as segment’s first Android™ 12 operating system ensuring a seamless user experience, a brilliant 16MP AI-powered triple camera system, a massive 5000mAh battery with 15W charging capability that lasts up to 40 hours* on a single charge.

The mote e32s also features class leading security features and performance with a side mounted fingerprint sensor and MediaTek’s latest octa-core processor with LPDDR4X RAM that provides exceptional performance for its segment.

The moto e32s comes in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants with two SIM slots plus a dedicated microSD slot up to 1TB. The e32s also comes with segment’s best connectivity features including dual band WiFi and 2X2 MIMO for the most optimized broadband and 4G connectivity.

Availability & Pricing

Available in two fascinating color variants, Slate Gray and Misty Silver, the moto e32s will go on sale from 6th June 12 noon onwards on JioMart Digital, Reliance Digital, JioMart and Flipkart.

  • 3GB + 32GB Variant will be available at a special introductory price of Rs. 8,999*
  • 4GB + 64GB Variant will be available at just Rs. 9,999.

*Limited period offer valid on limited stocks on JioMart, JioMart Digital and Reliance Digital

Detailed Specifications:

Specification

Details

Display

6.5 90Hz IPS LCD with punch hole design

Design

Ultra-premium design – PMMA – Acrylic/Acrylic Glass, 2.5D; UV pattern

IP52 Water repellent

185 grams light and 8.49mm thin

Experiences

Android 12

Camera

Rear – 16MP AI-powered triple camera

16MP (f/2.2, 1.0μm) | PDAF

2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | macro

2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | depth

Single LED flash

 

Front – 8MP Selfie Camera

8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm)

Battery

5000mAh ,15W device charging capable

Performance

Octa core MediaTek Helio G37 processer with 4xA53 23GHz + 4xA53 1.8GHz octa-core CPU,

680MHz IMG GE8230 GPU

Connectivity

Dual Band WiFi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type-C port, 2X2 MIMO

Colors

Slate Gray, Misty Silver

Memory

3GB/ 4GB LPDDR 4X

Storage

32GB/ 64GB built-in | Up to 1TB microSD card expandable

Security

Side fingerprint reader, Face unlock

Device name

moto e32s

 

