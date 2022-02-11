The Flipkart TV Days sale starts on February 12 and will last till February 16. Expect prices on popular TCL Mini LED, 4K, QLED, Smart TVs to be at the lowest during these days. Plus, expect other exciting deals and offers to come along as well. Then there are equally exciting bank offers that would be made available during those days. TCL also stated some of their most popular TVs across different price ranges and display sizes will be included in the sale. Here are some of the more popular models that would see a huge price drop during the sale.

C825 Mini LED

The TCL C825 Mini LED 4K QLED TV is the first TV launched in India featuring mini LED technology. TCL is claiming picture and audio quality is easily the best in its class all thanks to the Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby ATMOS technology that it supports. With Hands-free Voice Control support, users will also be able to use voice commands to control the TV. The TV comes in 55-inch and 65-inch display sizes and can be bought for Rs. 1,05,999 and Rs. 1,47,999 respectively.

C815 4K QLED

The TCL C815 4K QLED TV offers a truly superior viewing experience given the Dolby Vision along with HDR 10+ and MEMC tech that it supports. Similarly, there is Dolby Audio together with the Onkyo soundbar offers an immersive audio experience. The TV comes in 55-inch and 65-inch display sizes and is priced at Rs. 63,999 and Rs. 83,999 respectively.

C725 4K UHD QLED

Apart from the excellent display and sound, the other highlight of the TCL C725 4K UHD QLED TV s the far-field voice remote that enables users to control the TV simply using voice commands. Then there also is the game master that can transform the TV into a gaming console as well. The C725 4K UHD QLED TV is available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch versions that are priced at Rs. 54,999, Rs. 59,999, and Rs. 97,999 respectively.

C715 4K QLED

The TV stands for a superior viewing pleasure thanks to the host of advanced technologies it supports. These include Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and IPQ Engine. Similarly, the Dolby Atmos support allows for equally immersive listening pleasure as well. There is the hands-free voice control feature too. The TV comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models that are priced Rs. 44.999. 53.999. and Rs. 83,999 respectively.

P725 4K LED

The TV boasts of a web camera and supports MEMC technology. The TV is ideally suited for both entertainment along with other intelligent functions. It comes in display size options of 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch and is priced at Rs. 34,999, Rs. 44,999, Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 69,999 respectively.

P715 AI-Enabled 4K LED

The TV comes with A+ Grade Panel along with the micro dimming feature that provides it with an excellent display while the Dolby Audio onboard provides best in class audio feature. The TV comes in display size options of 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch that are priced at Rs. 34,999, Rs. 37,999, Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 68,999 respectively.

P615 4K LED

The TV sports 4K upscaling technology, which along with the micro dimming feature provides superior clarity of the highest order. The TV comes in display sizes of 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch and is priced at Rs. 28,999, Rs. 35,999, Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 58,999 respectively.

HD Ready S5200

A host of features such as HDR picture quality, micro dimming, Dolby Audio, voice search function along with super-narrow bezels make it one of the best smart TVs of its class. The TV comes in display sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch and is priced at Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 24,999 respectively.

P30FS

Among the stand-out features of the TV include A+ Grade Panel, along with HDR 10, and micro dimming. The built-in stereo box speakers and Dolby Audio allows for superior audio output. The TV comes in a 43-inch display priced at Rs. 24,999.

P30S HD Ready

The Android TV is an entertainment powerhouse having a crisp display and crystal clear sound output. The latter is further accentuated by the stereo surrounds sound box speaker that the TV comes in. The TV s available in a single 32-inch version priced at Rs. 14,999.

S65A HD Ready LED

The TV boasts of HDR feature that ensures the most optimum contrast, and color range for the display. Then there are intelligent algorithms at work that adjusts the illumination of the smart TV to enhance the brightness of on-screen objects to the optimum levels. The TV comes in 32-inch size options priced at Rs. 15,999.

FHD S6500FS

The smart TV isn’t just an entertainment medium but can also let you browse the internet as well. The 43-inch TV is priced at Rs. 24,999.