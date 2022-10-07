Motorola launches moto e32 in India

Today, motorola announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the e series franchise, moto e32. Always smooth, always sharp. moto e32 offers vibrant viewing, an advanced camera and stylish design.

Get ready to capture all of life’s moments with the moto e32, which is always one step ahead. Available in India, the moto e32 features a vibrant 16.51cm (6.5”) IPS LCD display with a fast 90Hz1 refresh rate, a premium, IP52 water-repellent2 design and an advanced 50MP3 camera with Quad Pixel technology.

Expect your favorite movies and videos to be smooth and fluid, thanks to a 90Hz refresh rate which can automatically adjust to 60Hz depending on the type of content1 you are watching. Look forward to an immersive experience with this 16.51cm (6.5”) LCD display with built-in IPS technology, guaranteeing more accurate and true-to-life colors even at narrow viewing angles.

Make every moment magical with a 50MP3 camera system featuring Quad Pixel technology. Get images that are sharper and brighter even in low-light settings and turn everyday photos into professional-looking portraits using the depth sensor. You can also use the 8MP front camera for picture-perfect selfies every time. Additional camera software features, such as Night Vision, Pro mode, and Dual Capture, are also available for you to capture images in your own unique way.

Keep going for longer4 with a massive, reliable 5000mAh battery. And don’t give storage a second thought as 64GB5 gives you plenty of room for photos, movies, songs and apps, and easily add up to 1TB using the dedicated microSD card6 slot. moto e32 also features a dual SIM slot, so you can separate work and play. Plus, make passwords a thing of the past by either touching the fingerprint reader on the side of the phone or glancing into the camera to unlock your device.

Power where it matters most with a MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor. moto e32 delivers more reliable network connections, smoother performance and improved HyperEngine power efficiency.

And with Gestures, expect an intuitive experience that simplifies your everyday interactions, such as the three-finger screenshot to capture content with a touch or get the fast flashlight by chopping down twice. All of this is possible on AndroidTM 12, continuing our commitment to delivering the purest version of Android OS.

Availability and Pricing :

Available in two amazing color variants, Eco Black and Arctic Blue, moto e32 will go on sale from today, 7th October, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Launch Price: Rs. 10,499