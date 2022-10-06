Elevate festive joy with amazing smartphones from the OPPOverse

Light over darkness and hope over despair doubles the joy of Diwali festivity this year when homes are lit up, full of joy and lights. It’s not always customary to gift sweets to your loved ones, rather you can think out of the box and give something that stands out. While picking the ‘perfect gift for our loved ones is hard, we at OPPO can make it easy for you. Smartphones are one of the best gift ideas during the festive season, thanks to all the great deals & offers.

Wishing to spread new hopes, inspiration & smiles, we have compiled a list of top OPPO smartphones to make this diwali sparkle bright for your friends and family. All these smartphones from OPPOverse are available with amazing discounts across Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels. On the top of this, we are bringing special offers for the community members, such as ‘Double Points’ and ‘Super OPPO Day’. As part of the Super OPPO Day, customers purchasing the Reno series, F series, K series, A series, and Pad Air across all channels can join a lucky draw for a grand prize of INR 10 lakh in cash, followed by some other attractive prizes of the draw.

Offers on Smartphones

OPPO Reno8 Pro

The new OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G checks all the boxes of an ideal smartphone. It is an imaging expert backed with OPPO’s proprietary imaging NPU, the MariSilicon X. It can help you take crisp and clear 4K Ultra Night Video even in the most challenging scenarios. It further combines the RGBW Sony IMX709 selfie sensor and Sony’s 50MP IMX766 rear shooter to offer an unparalleled photography experience. The smartphone also defies the common battery woes that come with the proprietary BHE (Battery Health Engine) technology that allows batteries to retain 80% of their original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles (double the industry average of 800 charge cycles). It ensures batteries stay in good condition for four years—with the same high levels of safety—to make it the longest smartphone battery lifespan on the market. OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G carries the TÜV SÜD ‘A’ certification for fluency attenuation even after 36 months. The product packs a 4500mAH battery with OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge. Starting at INR 45,999, the Reno8 Pro 5G is available in 2 colour variants: Glazed Green and Glazed Black across Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

Festive offers available on Reno8 Pro:

Customers purchasing the Reno8 Pro from Flipkart on an exchange offer will get a benefit of INR 4000. They can also get a no-cost EMI offer for three months on the Reno series. In addition, customers using ICICI and Axis Bank cards can also avail a cashback of 10% for purchases of over INR 5000 on all OPPO products.

At mainline retail outlets, customers can avail 10% cashback on leading bank cards on the purchase of the Reno8 series; Customers can also get a no-cost EMI offer of up to six months for the Reno series; OPPO’s unique ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers. An exchange offer of up to INR 3000 on the purchase of the Reno8 series can also be availed till 31st October 2022.

OPPO Reno8

Your family deserves nothing but the best, and the all-new OPPO Reno8 5G delivers just that. It is another thoughtful gift with an enhanced imaging experience with the dual Sony camera sensors – IMX709 and the IMX766 – along with AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video, Night Portrait, and Bokeh Flare video offering a delightful experience to the users. This device, which runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, has been designed to deliver a well-rounded performance. It has a streamlined unibody design and is available in two beautiful colours – Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black. OPPO Reno8 5G comes with 80W SUPERVOOCTM that enables up to one-and-half days of use on a single charge. Starting at INR 29,999, the Reno8 5G is available in 2 colour variants: Shimmer Black and Shimmer Gold across Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

Festive offers available on Reno8:

Customers purchasing the OPPO Reno8 from Flipkart can avail a no-cost EMI for a tenure of up to three months and, on an exchange offer, can get a benefit of INR 3000. In addition to these, customers using ICICI and Axis Bank cards can also avail a cashback of 10% for purchases of over INR 5000 on all OPPO products.

At mainline retail outlets, customers can avail 10% cashback on leading bank cards on the purchase of the Reno8 series; Customers can also get a no-cost EMI offer of up to six months for the Reno series. OPPO’s unique ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers. An exchange offer of up to INR 3000 on the purchase of the Reno8 series can also be availed till 31st October 2022.

OPPO F21s Pro

Looking for a trendy smartphone to make a style statement this festive season? We got you covered. The all-new F21s Pro comes with segment-first microlens with 15x and 30x magnification capabilities. It enables users to dive into the rich details of the microscopic world around them. The smartphones come in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black and sport the industry leading proprietary OPPO Glow design. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor powers the F21 Pro. It has an immersive 6.43-inch AMOLED display that keeps things smooth with a 90Hz refresh rate. Starting at INR 25,999, the F21s pro is available in 2 colour variants: Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black across Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

Festive offers available on F21s Pro:

Customers purchasing the OPPO F21s Pro from Flipkart can avail a no-cost EMI for three months. In addition to these, customers using ICICI and Axis Bank cards can also avail a cashback of 10% for purchases of over INR 5000 on all OPPO products.

Customers purchasing from Amazon can avail a no-cost EMI on F series smartphones for up to six months, on an exchange offer, can get a benefit of INR 2000 of F21 Pro series. Additionally, buyers will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through SBI bank cards.

At mainline retail outlets, customers can avail 10% cashback on leading bank cards on the purchase of the F series; Customers can also get a no-cost EMI offer of up to six months for the F series; Customers can also avail an exchange offer of up to INR 3000 on the purchase of the F21 series. OPPO’s unique ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers until October 31st, 2022.

OPPO A77

In our modern fast-paced lives, our smartphones are what keep us connected with each other. So, this festive season, you can surprise your family with an all-rounder device in the form of OPPO A77. The best part? You wouldn’t have to break the bank either. OPPO A77 is the first device in its segment to sport OPPO’s Fibreglass-Leather Design. The A77 comes with up to 128GB storage and 4GB RAM with a RAM expansion of an additional 4GB. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging and boasts an AI dual camera with a 50MP primary shooter in a 7.99mm thin frame with IPX4 water resistance rating. The OPPO A77 runs smoothly on the MediaTek Helio G35 processor and supports microSD storage expansion of up to 1 TB. For audio, the OPPO A77 is equipped with an Ultra-Linear Stereo Speaker system that delivers a high output of up to 85dB in default playback mode, enhances bass response and increases maximum volume to make movies and games more immersive. Starting at INR 15,499, the A77 is available in 2 colour variants: Sky Blue and Sunset Orange across Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

Festive offers available on A77:

Customers purchasing OPPO A77 from Amazon can avail no-cost EMI on A series smartphones for three months; they can avail an additional benefit of INR 1500 on exchange deals. Additionally, buyers will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through SBI bank cards

Customers purchasing A series smartphones from Flipkart can avail no-cost EMI for three months.

At mainline retail outlets, customers can avail 10% cashback on leading bank cards; Customers can also get a no-cost EMI offer of three months for the A77. OPPO’s unique ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers. An exchange offer of up to INR 3000 on the purchase of the A77 can also be availed till 31st October 2022.

OPPO A57

If you are looking for a smartphone which has a fantastic camera, supports fast charging and is pocket friendly, the OPPO A57 ticks all the boxes. Powered by the dynamic octa-core MediaTek G35 SoC processor, the OPPO A57 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel mono lens. In terms of battery backup, the smartphone comprises a 5,000 mAh battery with 33V SuperVOOC charging support with 4GB of RAM. Priced at INR 13,999, the A57 is available in 2 colour variants: Glowing green and glowing black across Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

Festive offers available on A57:

Customers purchasing A series smartphones from Flipkart can avail no-cost EMI for three months.

Customers purchasing OPPO A57 from Amazon can avail no-cost EMI on A series smartphones for three months; they can avail an additional benefit of INR 1000 on exchange deals. Additionally, buyers will get 10% cashback on transactions made through SBI bank cards

At mainline retail outlets, customers can avail 10% cashback on leading bank cards; Customers can also get a no-cost EMI offer of three months for the A57. OPPO’s unique ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers. An exchange offer of up to INR 3000 on the purchase of the A57 can also be availed till 31st October 2022.

OPPO K10

If you are looking for an all-rounder phone this festive season, then K10 is the perfect phone you should opt for. The smartphone flaunts a 50MP AI Triple rear camera with flagship-grade AI-enhanced features. It comes with RAM expansion technology, a 5000mAh battery with lightning-fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging, a 16.73cm (6.59″) punch-hole display, and a premium two-toned scratch-resistant back with OPPO’s proprietary Glow design. Talking about the storage options for seamless performance, the OPPO K10 comes with 128GB storage in two RAM configurations 6GB and 8GB (with 5GB RAM Expansion), backed by the fantastic Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU processor. Priced at INR 16,499, the K10 is available in 2 colour variants: Midnight Black and ocean Blue across Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

Festive offers available on OPPO K10:

OPPO K10 (6GB variant) and OPPO K10 5G (8GB variant) will be available at a discount of INR 1500 at Flipkart In addition, Customers using ICICI, and Axis Bank cards can also avail a cashback of 10% for purchase of over INR 5000 on all OPPO products at Flipkart.

Customers purchasing any OPPO product from Amazon will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through SBI bank cards

OPPO F19 Pro+

In this festive season, it’s time to unleash the vlogger in you with the videography expert OPPO F19 Pro+. The smartphone boasts an AI Highlight Portrait Video, Smart 5G, 50W Flash Charge and OPPO’s proprietary System Performance Optimizer, making it the best mid-range smartphone for consumers. On the camera front, it comes with a 48MP primary Camera, an 8MP Wide-Angle Camera, a 2MP Portrait Mono camera and a 2MP Macro Mono Camera. In combination, these four cameras, along with the device’s Smart 5G technology, allow you to be a video and photography expert in no time. The OPPO F19 Pro+ is backed by the MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U chip and supports a dual mode 5G SIM making the users flaunt the true speed of performance. F19 Pro+ is available in 2 colour variants: Space silver and Fluid Black across Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

Festive offers available on OPPO F19 Pro+:

The OPPO F19 Pro+ will be available at a discount of INR 2000 on Flipkart. Additionally, users can avail a no-cost EMI for a tenure of up to three months. Customers using ICICI and Axis Bank cards can avail a cashback of 10% for purchases of over INR 5000 on OPPO products.

Customers purchasing from Amazon can avail no-cost EMI on F series smartphones for up to six months. Additionally, buyers will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through SBI bank cards.

At mainline retail outlets, customers can avail 10% cashback on leading bank cards. OPPO’s unique ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers and can be availed till 31st October 2022.

OPPO A54

The performance titan, OPPO A54, comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and 18W Fast Charging and even enables you to enjoy your daily dose of entertainment with a Mediatek Helio P35 Octa-Core Processor, an ultra-large memory capacity of 128GB ROM, on a large 16.55cm Punch-Hole Display. The smartphone lasts up to 2.2 days on a single charge, making it the most reliable and durable budget smartphone. Adding a feather to the specifications, the OPPO A54 features a 13MP Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera for close-range shots, and 2MP Bokeh for brilliant bokeh shots that blur the background and highlight the subject of the photo. Starting at INR 10,990 the A54 is available across Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

Festive offers available on OPPO A54: