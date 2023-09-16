Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price Range Tipped Ahead of India Launch

The much-anticipated Motorola Edge 40 Neo is set to make its debut in India on September 21, 2023. Ahead of its launch, tipsters have revealed key details about the smartphone’s pricing, which has created a buzz in the tech community. Here’s everything you need to know.

Price Range

According to reliable sources, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to be priced at less than Rs 25,000 in India. The smartphone was initially launched in Europe at EUR 399, which is approximately Rs 35,306. This competitive pricing is likely to make the device a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

Availability

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be exclusively available via Flipkart, starting from 12 PM IST on the launch date. This exclusivity is expected to drive a significant amount of traffic to the e-commerce platform.

Key Features

Color Options: The smartphone is expected to be offered in three color options, including Pantone Soothing Sea and Pantone Caneel Bay with a vegan leather Black and Pantone Black Beauty color with a glass back.

Display: Motorola is promoting the Edge 40 Neo as the “Segment 1st 144Hz 10-bit Curved Display,” which is expected to offer an immersive viewing experience.

Final Thoughts

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the mid-range smartphone market in India. With its competitive pricing and exclusive availability on Flipkart, the device is expected to attract a lot of attention.

Quick Highlights

Expected to be priced at less than Rs 25,000 in India.

Exclusively available on Flipkart from September 21, 2023, at 12 PM IST.

Offered in three color options.

Features a 144Hz 10-bit Curved Display.

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official launch date!

Note: All information is based on tips and leaks; official details will be confirmed on the launch date.