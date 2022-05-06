Motorola Edge 30 tipped to launch in India on May 12

The Motorola Edge 30 is expected to launch in India by the second week of May, unofficial sources revealed. Tipster Mukul Sharma however has a more specific launch date to share, claiming it to take place on May 12 in India. The Lenovo-owned company had earlier launched the Edge 30 in Europe last month, which means the phone’s specifications are already known to us. In that sense, the Edge 30 is set to be the first smartphone to launch in India having the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

Meanwhile, Mukul Sharma has also stated the upcoming Moto Edge 30 is going to be the thinnest and lightest 5G smartphone to be available in the country in the segment. The smartphone’s Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset is also going to be another first in the country as the Moto Edge 30 is going to be the first to come powered by the SD 778G processor.

The rest of the specs include a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel having Full HD+ resolution. The display supports HDR10+ tech and has a max refresh rate of 144Hz. The SD 778G chipset comes paired with 8 GB of RAM while having twin storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

For optics, there is the 32 MP front shooter for selfies and video chats. The rear gets a triple camera arrangement in the form of a 50 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2 MP camera for depth sensing. There is dual-LED flash support as well.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,020 mAh battery that is backed by 33W fast charging tech. The phone comes with a water repellent build and includes a fingerprint sensor on the side-mounted power button. The pricing in India is anybody’s guess at the moment though going by the European pricing structure, it likely is going to be around Rs. 36,120 given that it is priced at 449 Euros in the region.

Stay tuned for more on this as it happens.