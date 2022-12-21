Most Preferred Gaming Monitors of 2022

As the gaming industry is constantly being revolutionized with new technologies launching every day, we share with you some of the most preferred products for the ultimate gaming experience. In the recent past, the gaming industry has seen exponential growth such that today gaming is not just a hobby but has evolved into a profession. The market is expected to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27 per cent to reach $8.6 billion by 2027 . With the increasing demand for gaming products in India, these products will definitely win your heart. So plan your day with the best gaming monitors of 2022 and let the game begin.

Here are some exciting gadgets, perfect for immersive and competitive gaming:

BenQ ZOWIE XL2566K Gaming Monitor: BenQ Zowie XL2566K Gaming Monitor with DyAc+ makes vigorous in-game experience such as fast-moving targets and bullet trajectory much clearer. With a compact base, a height-adjustable screen, and customisable features, the XL2566K offers a comfortable and practical playing experience. With a 360Hz refresh rate on a TN screen, gamers get the best smoothness and response possible. Additionally, it provides finer edges for all moving graphics, which helps players concentrate better and have less interruptions from the shadows left by in-game motions. The XL2566K gaming monitor is available on Amazon for just INR 55,200. BenQ LED Monitor Light, ScreenBar & Screenbar plus: Surprise your loved ones with Screenbar and Screenbar Plus which has built-in ambient light sensor. It is powered by an LED clip desk lamp specially designed to work with most monitors. ScreenBar Plus comes with a dial for your convenience. Zero reflective glare off the screen protects the eyes with the best way possible. The built-in ambient light sensor in the Desktop Dial enables you with simply one touch for the best brightness level. The auto-dimming function does the perfect job. You can also manually adjust the brightness and color temperature any moment. The screenbar & screenbar plus is available on Amazon starting at Rs.9900. BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R Curved Gaming Monitor: The perfect gift for the gamer in your work family, Mobius is a 31.5” curved gaming monitor built to amplify gaming intensity. This 165Hz is paired with stellar treVolo speakers providing an immersive and almost realistic gaming experience and is the perfect way to show that you care for your loved ones. With advanced eye-care tech for extended sessions, the monitor comes at INR 43,500 on Amazon. Acer Full HD TN Panel Gaming Monitor: The Acer Full HD gaming display features minimal input lag technology and an ultra-fast response time for lag-free gameplay. I/O ports’ reduced input lag gives you unmatched smooth images. Image tearing and stuttering across HDMI/Display Ports are eliminated thanks to its most recent AMD FreeSync technology. You can see more of the screen on this 27-inch monitor thanks to its ZeroFrame design, which gives it an almost seamless appearance. The price of this monitor on Amazon starts at INR 20999.