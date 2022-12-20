ASUS Announces ASUS Gaming Days Sale with Exciting Discounts up to 38% on ROG and TUF laptops

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the ASUS Gaming Day Sale, offering exciting offers on the entire Gaming PC portfolio, on the ASUS E-shop, Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores. Starting on 19th December till 23rd December 2022, consumers can avail a series of discounts on the most sought-after and latest ROG laptops, including Discounted Warranty Extension on All Gaming Laptops, with no cost EMI. To add more joy to the year-end celebrations, the first 100 consumers who register on asuspromo.in, can get their hands on the ROG gaming mouse worth up to INR 4500 for free, with the purchase of G513IE (2021) and G713IE (2021) models.

ASUS ROG Lineup features gaming laptops designed to bolster the gaming experience, boost productivity, and offer a personalized choice for consumers, tailored to their needs. Engineered with state-of-the-art technology, the gaming machines provide versatility to gamers, taking the gameplay to the next level. During the Gaming Days Sale, consumers can avail upto 38% discount on the robust TUF series, an exciting discount of 37% on the compact yet impactful Zephyrus Series, a 30% discount on the ultimate gaming machines – Strix and Scar series, and 33% off on the flexible and powerful ROG Flow series.

Offer Details –