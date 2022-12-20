ASUS Announces ASUS Gaming Days Sale with Exciting Discounts up to 38% on ROG and TUF laptops

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the ASUS Gaming Day Sale, offering exciting offers on the entire Gaming PC portfolio, on the ASUS E-shop, Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores. Starting on 19th December till 23rd December 2022, consumers can avail a series of discounts on the most sought-after and latest ROG laptops, including Discounted Warranty Extension on All Gaming Laptops, with no cost EMI. To add more joy to the year-end celebrations, the first 100 consumers who register on asuspromo.in, can get their hands on the ROG gaming mouse worth up to INR 4500 for free, with the purchase of G513IE (2021) and G713IE (2021) models.
ASUS ROG Lineup features gaming laptops designed to bolster the gaming experience, boost productivity, and offer a personalized choice for consumers, tailored to their needs. Engineered with state-of-the-art technology, the gaming machines provide versatility to gamers, taking the gameplay to the next level. During the Gaming Days Sale, consumers can avail upto 38% discount on the robust TUF series, an exciting discount of 37% on the compact yet impactful Zephyrus Series, a 30% discount on the ultimate gaming machines – Strix and Scar series, and 33% off on the flexible and powerful ROG Flow series.
Offer Details –
|SNO
|Model No
|Product Name
|specification
|SRP
|discount
|Discounted
Rate
|Discount Percent
|1
|G513IE-HN040WS
|ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513IE-HN040WS
|4th Gen, AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD Storage, RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Graphics, Windows 11 Home, 39.62 cms (15.6″)
|115990
|31000
|84990
|27%
|2
|FA507RE-HN043WS
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507RE-HN043WS
|6th Gen, AMD Ryzen 7 CPU16GB RAM1TB PCIe SSD Storage RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Graphics Windows 11 Home39.62 cms (15.6″)
|149990
|53000
|96990
|35%
|3
|FA577RE-HN044WS
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA577RE-HN044WS
|6th Gen, AMD Ryzen 7 CPU16GB RAM1TB PCIe SSD Storage RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Graphics Windows 11 Home39.62 cms (15.6″)
|149990
|53000
|96990
|35%
|4
|FX507ZM-HF068WS
|ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZM-HF068WS
|12th Gen, Intel Core i7 CPU16GB RAM1TB PCIe SSD Storage RTX 3060 6GB Graphics Windows 11 Home39.62 cms (15.6″)
|181990
|63000
|118990
|35%
|5
|FX707ZM-HX030WS
|ASUS TUF Gaming F17 FX707ZM-HX030WS
|12th Gen, Intel Core i7 CPU16GB RAM1TB PCIe SSD Storage RTX 3060 6GB Graphics Windows 11 Home43.94 cms (17.3″)
|175990
|66000
|109990
|38%
|6
|G713IE-HX040W
|ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713IE-HX040W
|4th Gen, AMD Ryzen 7 CPU16GB RAM1TB PCIe SSD Storage GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Windows 11 Home43.94 cms (17.3″)
|121990
|37000
|84990
|30%
|7
|GA401IHR-HZ070TS
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR-HZ070TS
|4th Gen, AMD Ryzen 7 CPU8GB RAM1TB PCIe SSD Storage GTX 1650 4GB Graphics Windows 10 Home35.56 cms (14.0″)
|116990
|43000
|73990
|37%
|8
|GV301QH-K6474TS
|ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301QH-K6474TS
|5th Gen, AMD Ryzen 9 CPU32GB RAM1TB SSD Storage GTX 1650 4GB Graphics Windows 10 Home34.04 cms (13.4″ Touch)
|350990
|116000
|234990
|33%