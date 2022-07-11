Most affordable Infinix launched32Y1 Smart TV

Ads

he wait for the most affordable smart TV is finally nearing an end. The latest Y1 NEO 32” Smart TV from the house of Infinix, the premium brand from the TRANSSION group, will be launched tomorrow on Flipkart.

Expected to be priced at under 10K, the Smart TV will be the most affordable 32” Smart TV in the segment and will come with the most number of in-built OTT apps in the segment along with other convenient features to ensure superior picture quality and high-quality stereo sound for unlimited content consumption.

The Infinix 32Y1 Smart TV is expected to come loaded with pre-installed streaming apps like Prime Video, YouTube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, AajTak, and Hotstar from Browser, etc. Consumers can stream endless hours of movies, series and news live on the big screen without downloading any app from the app store or burning a hole in their pockets.

