Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Omni-Man and Tremor Gameplay Reveal Trailer

NetherRealm Studios has revealed the first gameplay footage of Omni-Man and Tremor, two new playable characters coming to Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the Kombat Pack 1. Omni-Man, the ruthless Viltrumite conqueror from the Invincible comic book series and Amazon Prime Video show, joins the Mortal Kombat roster with a formidable move set that includes a flight ability and a devastating punch. Tremor, the Earth Elemental warrior who made his debut in Mortal Kombat X, returns as a DLC cameo fighter with a range of support moves that can assist players during matches.

The gameplay trailer shows off Omni-Man’s incredible strength and speed, as he effortlessly takes down his opponents with a barrage of powerful attacks. His flight ability allows him to move quickly around the arena and launch devastating aerial attacks. One of his most impressive moves is his “Viltrumite Punch,” a powerful punch that sends his opponent flying across the screen.

Tremor, on the other hand, is a more strategic fighter who relies on his elemental powers to control the battlefield. He can create earthquakes and fissures in the ground to trap his opponents or launch himself into the air. He can also summon rocks and boulders to attack his foes from a distance.

Both Omni-Man and Tremor will be available to play in November 2023 as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack. The Kombat Pack also includes three other playable characters, as well as exclusive skins and gear. Mortal Kombat 1 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

