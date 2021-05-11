Your next smartphone purchase will be delivered right to your home if it is from Tecno. The company said they have initiated the ‘Doorstep Delivery initiative’ that encourages prospective buyers to not step out of their homes just for buying their next mobile phone. Instead, they can order the phone right from their home as well, which will then be delivered to the buyers at no extra cost. Needless to say, the initiative comes in response to the ongoing pandemic where the devastating second wave is currently ravaging the nation.

Tecno further added all of their deliveries will be made while adhering to the highest standards of safety and sanitization. Those willing to avail of the offer will have to go to the official company homepage and enter the pin code to get the list of retailers present in the particular area. Buyers will then have to call up the respective retailer to place their order.

So far so good though all of this seems to be more cumbersome than ordering the phone via popular retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, Chrome, and so on. All of the retailers do a good job of delivering almost anywhere in India with utmost promptness.

Nonetheless, the Tecno ‘Doorstep Delivery initiative’ will cover the company’s popular offerings which include the Tecno Pova, Tecno Camon 16 and Camon 16 Premier, Spark Go 2020, Spark 6 Go, and newly launched SPARK 7. There also are a few attractive offers for the taking, such as a Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs. 799 that is available for free with the purchase of the Spart 6 Go. Plus, there is a one-time free screen replacement offer as well applicable on some Tecno smartphones. Then there are easy EMI options on offer as well.

So, if you have been saving for any of the latest range of Tecno mobile devices, the company is all to eager to have it delivered to your home while complying with all safety regulations and protocols of the respective government.