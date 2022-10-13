Molife launches Sense 520 Smartwatch; the first BT calling smartwatch with “Vertical scroll key” in India

India’s first home-grown Mobile & Lifestyle accessory brand, today announced the launch of its latest Smartwatch – Sense 520. This is the first smartwatch that comes with a vertical scroll key for navigating through watch faces and menus. Priced at INR 7,499/- (MSRP), the Sense 520 comes with 1.32-inch Full Touch IPS round display with a high-resolution screen of 360 pixel. The watch comes with aircraft grade fully metallic aluminium casing which makes it lighter and durable. The smartwatch is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com and molifeworld.com at an inaugural price of INR 3,499/- for a limited period.

The smartwatch is available in 7 different colours – Simply Black, Moonlit Silver, Rose gold Beauty, Rich Blue, Snow White, Epic Red & Dusty Grey for customers to choose from. Customers can purchase Simply Black, Moonlit Silver and Rose Gold Beauty coloured smartwatch at INR 3,499/- and other colour options will be available at an additional price of INR 100.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Deepesh Gupta, Managing Director at Molife said, “We are excited to unveil our eighth smartwatch – the Sense 520 in our existing portfolio. Over the years, we have received an overwhelming response from the customers for our smartwatches, as we continue to introduce innovative first-of-its-kind features based on their needs. Our latest offering is India’s first smartwatch that has a vertical side scroll key (with encoder function) for navigating through menus & watch faces. It further comes with a password-enabled lock screen option to make their experience hassle-free.

The smartwatch has been crafted to suit the needs of young millennial with a stylish design and an aircraft grade fully metallic aluminium casing that makes it lighter and more durable and the go-to companion for the customers.”

After the successful launch of the first seven smartwatches in this series, the brand is all set to introduce ‘Molife Sense 520’ which has been designed on the principles of having a sleek body, sharp display and smart features.

The smartwatch comes with exciting features like lock screen option, HR sensor, 24 hours active heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, blood pressure monitoring, step counting (pedometer) and relevant sport modes. It is IP67 rated (for water and dust resistance), has 260mAh battery to support up to 7-10 days working time without call feature enabled, 15+ sports modes, and unlimited cloud-based watch faces to fulfil your day-to-day needs. The smartwatch is also equipped with double tap wake-up display option. One can also set a password to lock the device. In addition to this, the watch also has a camera/ media control feature along with Dual Bluetooth calling function. The smartwatch also supports Google fit application.

The ‘Sense 520’ smartwatch comes with a package including a magnetic charging connector & a user guide to understand the product & its features in an efficient way.

Key Product Features include:

Light weight & stylish

Molife Sense 520 comes with a lightweight built-up of only 40gm which ensures comfort. With 7 different colour options; Simply Grey, Moonlit Silver, Rose Gold Beauty, Rich Blue, Snow White, Epic Red & Dusty Grey, this is your go-to with every outfit, be it formal or casual!

Vertical Side Scroll Key

First smartwatch in India that comes with a vertically embedded side scroll key (with encoder function) for easy navigation through watch faces and menus.

BT calling function

With in-built speaker & mic on the Molife Sense 520, one can go hands free and chit chat your heart out with no hassle of holding your phone to the ear! The smartwatch offers you the freedom to make and answer calls thanks to the brilliant combination of a mic, speaker, and dialling pad offered

Health & Wellness sensors + Sports modes

Step counting (pedometer), blood pressure level and SpO2 level on the go. There’s also 15+ sports modes and a 24-hour heart rate monitoring feature.

1.32-inch round screen display

Molife Sense 520 comes with a large round screen IPS display of (1.32”) and a high-resolution screen with a resolution of 360p*360p, which enables better on-screen clarity, brighter colour reproduction and improved visibility in sunlight

Unlimited Cloud based DIY watch faces

The smartwatch offers a huge variety of cloud-based watch face options to choose from

Long battery life

Sense 520 has a 260 MAH battery with up to 4 days working time with calling function enabled and up to 7 days without calling function.

Diverse software functions

A jack of all trades indeed, Sense 520 has various software features ranging from Camera & media control to incoming call/message alert. From Sleep monitoring to heart rate monitoring. You name it & it has it!

IP67 water resistance

Sweat it out without worrying about moisture and splashes, IP67 water resistance is here to back you up

Lock screen option

One can lock the display screen whenever required. The smartwatch also lets you setup a password for locking your screen