Maxima shines Launches Max Pro Bold Smartwatch

In its pursuit of revolutionizing smart watches, one of the leading players in the Indian market, Maxima Watches, has launched its new advanced smartwatch – Max Pro Bold. The latest addition to Maxima’s series of smart-watches is loaded with path-breaking technologies such as Bluetooth calling with in- build AAC high-definition speaker and microphone, AI-based voice assistance.

“Over the years, Maxima has emerged as one of the leading players in watch manufacturing, primarily because of its high production standards. The overwhelming customer response to Maxima products has been a testimony of the company’s success. We are optimistic that our new Max Pro Bold will be well-received in the market and soon register its entry among Maxima’s signature brands,” said Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner, Maxima.

“Every Maxima’s smart watch is designed in a manner to cater to the aspiring demands of fitness enthusiasts who also eye to make a fashion statement with superior designs and trendy features. The new Max Pro Bold has over 100+ sports modes and accurate heart rate sensors and Spo2 sensors. The smart-watches also provide instant weather updates,” added Mr. Purewal.

Max Pro Bold has 1.81″ True Full touch HD display, premium metal body, over 100+ cloud-based watch faces, smart notifications, camera & music control, and Industry’s best-in quality AAC HD speaker and mic. Bringing in an elegant look the watches come in three colors – midnight black, black gold and silver grey. The Max Pro Bold is available at an introductory price of Rs. 2999.