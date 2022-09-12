Mivi launches Duopods M30 and Collar Flash Pro , expands its Made-in-India product portfolio.

Ads

Mivi, India’s leading home-grown electronics company has announced two new launches ; the DuoPods M30 and the Collar Flash Pro. The DuoPods M30 will be available on FlipKart at the price range of INR 1199 . The Collar Flash Pro will be available on Amazon at the special price of INR 999 till October 20th, 2022.

The new DuoPods come with 10.5mm drivers offering the best sound quality. The Pods have a battery capacity of 35*2mAh and the capsule has a battery capacity of 380mAh. It comes with a micro USB charging cable that provides fast charging with full charge in just 1 hour. The DuoPods have 42 hours of playtime at mid-volume and the dual mic keeps conversations going without a hitch . Duopods M30 comes in four colours: Black, Blue,Beige and Pink.

The Collar Flash Pro comes with a 13mm driver offering the best sound quality in the industry. The neckband has a standby of 250 hours and a battery capacity of 190*2mAh. The collar comes with a Type-C USB charging cable that provides super-fast charging. Collar Classic Pro comes in five colours: Black, Blue, Green, Grey and Red.

Both devices are equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 which has a radius of 30 feet for the best connectivity. They also have a PNC noise cancellation feature that keeps all surrounding noises away and prevents unwanted noise from entering the ear.

Ads

Ms. Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said, “The Duopods M30 and the Collar Flash Pro are two new additions to our best selling categories of wireless earphones and Neck Bands. Both the products are designed to provide the finest music experience to everyone that wants the best in the industry. Our products are designed keeping in mind the needs of the Indian consumer at a competitive price point. We are very keen on providing our customers with the best Made-in-India products and so far our journey has been a victorious one.”