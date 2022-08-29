Mivi launches Duopods A550, F70, and Collar Classic PRO

Ads

Music is solace to the soul and now can be enjoyed more with Mivi, India’s leading home-grown electronics company’s three new launches- Duopods A550, F70 and, a neckband; Collar Classic Pro. Both the Duopods, A550, and F70 will be available on Amazon and Flipkart respectively priced at INR 1599 each, whereas, the Collar Classic PRO can be purchased on Flipkart at the price range of INR 1199.

The Duopods A550 and F70 come with 12mm drivers offering sound quality. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, which covers a radius of 10m of connectivity, and a USB Type-C charging cable that provides super-fast charging with full charge in just 1 hour. Both the Duopods have 50 hours of playtime. The ENC noise cancellation feature keeps all unwanted noises at bay and the quad mic makes conversations hassle-free. Duopods A550 comes in four colors: Black, Blue, Mint Green, and White; whereas Duopods F70 comes in Beige, Coral, Blue and Black colors.

On the other hand, the Collar Classic Pro comes with a 13mm driver offering sound quality in the industry. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, which covers a radius of 10m of connectivity, and a USB Type-C charging cable that provides super-fast charging. The neckband has a standby of 250 hours and a battery capacity of 190*2mAh. The device also has a Passive Noise Cancellation feature that prevents unwanted noise from entering the ear. Collar Classic Pro comes in five colors: Black, Blue, Green, Grey, and Red.

Ms. Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said, “Technological innovations lie at the very core of Mivi’s product development. We are thrilled to launch these three devices, extending our product portfolio. We aspire to set new benchmarks with our innovations as our research and development team is constantly looking for ways in which we can provide our customers with the best products in the most cost effective manner. Our team is always looking to improve and better the technology according to the needs of our consumers and we are looking forward to thunderous responses for our latest launches.”

All Mivi products are aesthetically designed to provide the perfect balance between melody and bass, the three new launches will be available on the respective E-commerce platforms and the Mivi website – https://www.mivi.in/