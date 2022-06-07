Mivi launches DuoPods F40 at a special launch price of INR 999 to let its customer feel the audio bliss

Mivi, India’s leading home-grown electronics company, has today launched an innovative and ‘truly Made in India’ wireless DuoPods Mivi F40. The DuoPods are designed to offer seamless connectivity with long battery life and will be available at a special launch day price of INR 999 on Flipkart and Mivi website. The regular price of the DuoPods would be INR 1199 and will be available in 5 beautiful color variants, white, black, grey, green, and blue.

The Made in India DuoPods feature 13mm electro-dynamic drivers that provide studio-quality sound and allow you to experience every beat of your favorite tracks. The Mivi duopods also come with ergonomic and lightweight earbuds that offer excellent comfort to the ears of the wearer. It is equipped with dual microphones so that users can enjoy crystal clear calls. The device contains built-in voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant for convenience. Furthermore, users may change the audio tracks and accept or reject calls with a single tap on the earbuds.

Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said, “Mivi F40 is the latest addition to the extensive series of innovative and unique Mivi products. Our new DuoPods are designed to provide the purest music experience to anyone looking for the best-in-class true wireless earbuds. They combine excellent sound with a competitive price point. After receiving an overwhelming response from our customers on F60 and breaking all launch day sales records on Flipkart, we are certain that the consumers will like F40 duopods as well and keep showing their love and trust in Mivi products.”

The feather-light Mivi duopods can play for up to 50 hours on a single charge at 70% volume hence users can enjoy an uninterrupted call experince, listen to music longer, and talk longer with friends and family. It features the most up-to-date Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity for fast pairing. It has a superfast charging case, and you can charge the case using a USB Type-C port. The LED display on the battery case allows users to keep track of their power usage and avoid missing a charge. The wireless earbuds also come with ingress protection IPX4, making them water and sweat-resistant. Hence users can use it during workouts or in the rain. The device even has extremely low latency, which makes gaming considerably more fun and engaging. The Duopods are made with premium quality material for high performance and durability, and promise a flawless bass and audio experience to consumers. Mivi DuoPods F40 is covered with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects.