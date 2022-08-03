Mivi is all set to elevate the music experience with made-in-India sound bars

Ads

Mivi, India’s leading home-grown electronics company, today announced the launch of their inventive and ‘truly Made in India’ range of sound bars in two different variants the “S16” and the “S24”. Aesthetically designed, to offer a perfect balance of style and sound. These portable sound bars will be available on Flipkart and on the Mivi website at a special price of INR 1299 and INR 1799 for the S16 and S24 sound bars respectively, applicable only on the launch day. From the 4th august both the sound bars will be available at original pricing of INR 1499 (S16) and INR 1999 (S24).

Both sound bars feature studio quality bass which allows you to experience cinematic sound quality at your own space. The Mivi sound bars also check all the boxes in terms of connectivity with support for multi-channel inputs such as AUX, Bluetooth 5.1, TF/USB and Micro SD card so that you can relish your favorite tracks anywhere, any time. It is equipped with two passive radiators that provide studio-quality bass and allow you to experience every beat of your favorite tracks. The device has both built-in voice assistants- Siri and Google Assistant for convenience.

Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said, “Equipped with next-generation design and technology we are happy to launch our Make-in-India sound bars-S16 and S24, – our newest addition in the field of audio accessories. Both the sound bars are designed to provide a wider soundstage for a more immersive experience at a modest pricing to the music lovers. Our value-for-money products are a testimony of our hard work towards our customers, who are of utmost priority to us.”

Both the sound bars have a battery life of six hours at 70% volume along with 16W cinematic sound effect for the S16 and 24W cinematic sound effect for the S24. These sound bars are made with premium quality material for high performance and durability.