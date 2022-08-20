Ads

After making a mark in the Truly Wireless Earbuds space, Mivi the homegrown brand is entering the Home Audio space. The company has announced a new mini Soundbar that promises to provide a whole lot of features at a very affordable price point.

The company’s new Fort S24 is a mini soundbar that carries a 24W speaker setup with a crisp sound signature for an effective price of INR 1,999. This price makes the Fort S24 the most affordable soundbar in its category. So should you get the Fort S24 as a portable unit? Let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity

Dual driver setup

50 Hz to 20,000 Hz Frequency range

In-built battery

Weight – 1.2 Kgs

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Ads

Mivi Fort S24 mini Soundbar

Type-C cable

User instruction manual

Design

The Mivi Fort S24 soundbar takes design cues from other soundbars and has a somewhat generic appearance. The soundbar is shaped like an extended pill and features a front covering of fabric mesh. The weight is impressively maintained to a minimum and the general build is of good quality. The Soundbar is available in just a single color (Grey) as of now which blends perfectly with the décor.

The mesh covers dual driver units running the show along with a pair of passive radiators. Mivi has not shared the size of the drivers but they seem to be quite powerful for the relative size of the whole unit. Moving from the front, you will find a row of buttons on top, that includes the volume buttons along with buttons to control the inputs accompanied with status LEDs, a dedicated play/pause button, and a microphone array to take calls or launch the Google Assistant.

The input ports are placed on the back and include a power on/off switch, a USB Type-C port to charge up the in-built battery, an AUX port, a full-sized USB, and a microSD card slot.

Sound Quality

The Mivi Fort S24 Soundbar first made us feel nervous after using a fully featured high-end Soundbar, but it quickly charmed us over. Mivi claims that the Soundbar offers an exhilarating cinematic experience, and they are unquestionably correct in doing so. The soundbar’s overall soundstage is balanced, and the twin drivers upfront offer respectable channel separation. During our test, we found that the soundbar is a little more bass-heavy and is very much ideal for watching movies or TV series.

The soundbar has a volume that can entirely fill a medium-sized room. For the majority of Indian users, it is perfect because the mids and lows are good and there is bass. It’s not the best option if music is high on your list because when we tried playing some music on it, the voices weren’t very clear.

The Fort F24’s portability and internal battery are two of its main USPs. The company states that the battery would last for a total of 6 hours, and we discovered that this is more or less accurate. With a standard wall charger, it took us close to three hours to fully charge the internal battery.