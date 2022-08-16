MIVI Duopods F50 Launched at INR 999

Ads

Music is often regarded as food for the soul. There is no better way to unwind after a stressful day than to listen to your favourite numbers. MIVI, India’s leading homegrown electronics company, understands this and is ready to enhance your experience of listening to music with its ‘truly Made in India’ wireless Duopods F50.

The new Duopods come with 13mm drivers offering the best-in-field sound quality. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, the device has a range of 10m for ultimate convenience and comes with a USB Type-C charging cable that provides super-fast charging with full charge in just 1 hour. The Duopods are available in four colors: Black, Beige, Coral, and Blue.

Further, MIVI’s Duopods provide 50 hours of playtime and help one through the most tiresome of activities. The product helps keep unwanted noises at bay with the PNC noise cancellation feature and allows one to talk to loved ones with its dual mic. All in all, the device from the leading homegrown brand is sure to offer you an immersive audio experience.

Speaking on this occasion, Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said, ‘Creativity, Innovation, and Make in India – these are the core philosophies that are MIVI’s anchors. Our research and development team is constantly looking for ways in which we can better our products and meet the needs of the customer. The Duopods F50 is another step in this direction. It is equipped with the best features and is sure to provide the customer with a seamless experience. We will be launching more such devices soon.”

Priced at INR 999 for a limited period, the MIVI Duopods F50 are available at Flipkart.