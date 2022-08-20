Mivi DuoPods A350 Truly Wireless Earbuds Review

Ads

The audio market in the nation is booming, with a new pair of Truly wireless earbuds arriving almost every other week. One of the few Indian companies that successfully ascend the food chain is Mivi. We now have a pair of tws buds from the company for review.

The product in question is the Mivi DuoPods A350, which has a suggested retail price of INR 1,499. With dual microphones, 50 hours of battery life, and 13mm dynamic drivers on each side, these headphones provide far more for the price. Should you get them as your subsequent pair of TWS earphones? Let’s find out in our in-depth review.

Mivi DuoPods A350 TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Ads

Bluetooth Version – 5.1

5.1 Drivers – 13mm Dynamic Drivers

13mm Dynamic Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 4g, 45g (with case)

4g, 45g (with case) Claimed Battery Life – Up to 8.5 Hours/ Up to 50 hours with the case

Up to 8.5 Hours/ Up to 50 hours with the case Number of Microphones – 2 (each side)

2 (each side) Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

Mivi DuoPods A350 TWS

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type-C charging cable

Design

The DuoPods A350 tws case features a classic pebble shape and rounded corners. These come in five different colors: Black, White, Grey, Blue, and Green. They are small and manageable overall. All of these colors have a metallic paint job, despite the fact that the case and whole structure of the buds are made of high-quality plastic. This finish may be used to get rid of smudges. The case has a little Mivi logo up front and four LEDs that are used to signal the case’s charge level on the bottom.

The earbuds feature a generic design, are lightweight, and are well-built. Like the Apple AirPods, they are Half in-ear headphones without silicon tips. We would have loved to see a silicon tip version of this design, notwithstanding the fact that its comfort is constrained and that results may vary from person to person. The long stem contains the battery and the touch panel. A dual-mic system is installed in each bud in a location that maximizes output.

Performance

The DuoPods A350 has an easy pairing procedure, and when the lid is opened for the first time, the pairing mode is instantly activated. Simply seek the Mivi DuoPods A350 in the Bluetooth settings of your phone and link them there.

Moving on to the review’s performance section, we found that the call quality was comparable to that of the competitors. The two microphones on the DuoPods A350 perform as expected and aid with noise reduction. We did not experience any serious call cutoffs, connection problems, sound breaking, or white noise throughout our brief use.

The DuoPods A350’s 13mm drivers are clear and significantly more bass-leaning for their inexpensive cost. The sound stage, in our opinion, was well-balanced. As is typical for headphones in this price range and also happens to be the main selling point of this device, the bass is still fairly noticeable.

The earphones’ touch-sensitive areas are a reasonable size for most users, and throughout our tests, the touch commands functioned as expected. With the volume set to 50%, we were able to use the device for a little over 7 hours on a single charge while the case added an additional four charges, which is approximately in line with the advertised time. The buds also come with fast charging support and just 10 mins of charge gives you close to 5 hours of use.