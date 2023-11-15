Microsoft Rebrands Bing Chat as Microsoft Copilot in a Direct Challenge to ChatGPT

In a move that signals a significant shift in its AI strategy, Microsoft has rebranded its Bing Chat chatbot as Microsoft Copilot, positioning it as a direct competitor to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT. The rebranding comes as Microsoft seeks to expand its presence in the growing AI chatbot market, which is estimated to be worth $1.5 trillion by 2028.

Key Highlights:

Microsoft Copilot is powered by the Prometheus model, a next-generation OpenAI large language model that is specifically designed for search. The Prometheus model is more powerful and accurate than the previous Bing Chat model, and it is able to provide more comprehensive and informative search results.

Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT are both large language models (LLMs) that are trained on a massive dataset of text and code. LLMs are able to generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way.

In addition to its search capabilities, Microsoft Copilot also offers a number of other features, including:

The ability to generate different creative text formats of text content, like poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, email, letters, etc.

The ability to answer your questions in an informative way, even if they are open ended, challenging, or strange.

The ability to follow your instructions and complete your requests thoughtfully.

Microsoft is currently offering Microsoft Copilot in preview at Bing.com. The company plans to release a full version of the product in the coming months.

The rebranding of Bing Chat to Microsoft Copilot is a clear sign that Microsoft is serious about competing in the AI chatbot market. Microsoft Copilot is a powerful and versatile tool that is well-positioned to take on ChatGPT.

