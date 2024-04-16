Microsoft Expands Xbox Game Pass with Exciting April 2024 Lineup

Dive into the latest Xbox Game Pass April 2024 lineup featuring new and exciting games like Eiyuden Chronicle and Manor Lords. Discover the full range of titles and what’s leaving the service this month.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass continues to offer an exhilarating range of games, with its latest announcement revealing the diverse lineup for the second wave of April 2024 releases. This ongoing commitment ensures gamers always have something fresh and exciting to look forward to.

New Titles Coming to Xbox Game Pass

April 2024 sees a thrilling addition of games, blending classic genres with innovative gameplay:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (April 23): Dive into a classic JRPG filled with intricate storytelling and a deep combat system, promising a fresh blend of nostalgia and modern gameplay elements.

Another Crab’s Treasure (April 25): Experience a unique twist on the Soulslike genre, where humor meets challenge. This game invites players to navigate tough battles with a comedic undertone.

Manor Lords (April 26): A real-time strategy game that combines city-building with large-scale battles in a meticulously crafted medieval setting, offering players both management and combat challenges.

These games join an already impressive list of titles released earlier in April, such as Superhot: Mind Control Delete, LEGO 2K Drive, and EA Sports PGA Tour, which continue to draw in players with their diverse gameplay experiences​.

Exiting Titles

As new games make their entry, some older titles will exit the Xbox Game Pass library. Notable departures include the Amnesia Collection and Back 4 Blood, among others, scheduled to leave on April 15, 2024​​.

A Hub for Varied Gaming Tastes

Xbox Game Pass is acclaimed not just for its expansive library but also for catering to a wide array of gaming preferences—from RPGs and indie games to blockbuster adventures. This diversity not only enhances user experience but also makes the service a valuable platform for discovering and enjoying a broad spectrum of video games​.

This dynamic update to the Xbox Game Pass catalog underscores Microsoft’s commitment to providing a rich and diverse gaming experience, ensuring there is always something new to capture the interest of gamers around the world.