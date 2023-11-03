Microsoft Employees Lose Free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate After Price Increase

Microsoft employees will no longer have free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting in January 2024. The change will affect approximately 238,000 employees who are not a part of the Xbox or Microsoft Gaming divisions.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription service that gives users access to a library of over 100 games, including new releases and day-one launches. The service also includes Xbox Live Gold, which is required for online multiplayer gaming on Xbox consoles.

The removal of the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit is likely to disappoint many Microsoft employees. However, the company is still offering a discounted subscription rate to affected employees, which is a small consolation.

Why is Microsoft Removing the Free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Benefit?

Microsoft has not yet provided a reason for removing the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit from its employees. However, there are a few possible explanations.

One possibility is that Microsoft is trying to reduce costs. The company has been investing heavily in its gaming business in recent years, and it may be looking for ways to save money in other areas.

Another possibility is that Microsoft is trying to make its employee benefits more competitive. Many tech companies offer their employees free or discounted access to their products and services. By removing the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit, Microsoft may be trying to make its employee benefits package more attractive to potential hires.

It is also possible that Microsoft is simply trying to simplify its employee benefits structure. The company offers a wide range of benefits, and it may be looking to streamline its offerings.

What Does This Mean for Microsoft Employees?

Microsoft employees who are affected by the change will no longer have free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, they will be able to purchase a 12-month subscription at a discounted price.

The exact discount is not yet known, but it is likely to be significant. Microsoft employees are currently able to purchase a 12-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $164.99. If the discount is 50% or more, employees will be able to purchase a subscription for under $83.

Even if the discount is less than 50%, it is still likely to be a good deal for Microsoft employees. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a great value for gamers, and the ability to purchase a subscription at a discounted price is a nice perk.

