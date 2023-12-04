Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot Now Generally Available

Microsoft today announced that its AI Copilot AI chatbot is now generally available. The chatbot was first announced in March 2023 and has been in preview since then.

Copilot is an AI-powered chatbot that can be used to answer questions, generate text, and translate languages. It is powered by GPT-4, a large language model from OpenAI. Copilot is designed to be a helpful and informative companion for users.

In the months ahead, Microsoft plans to bring Copilot to all of its productivity apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Viva, Power Platform, and more. The company will also share more on pricing and licensing soon.

Microsoft Copilot’s impressive capabilities stem from its integration with GPT-4, a groundbreaking large language model developed by OpenAI. GPT-4’s exceptional ability to process and understand language enables Copilot to provide accurate, up-to-date information. This commitment to reliability is further reinforced by Copilot’s practice of citing sources, ensuring that users can confidently rely on the information it provides.

Microsoft’s vision for Copilot extends beyond its current capabilities, with plans to integrate it into its suite of productivity apps. This integration will bring Copilot’s AI-powered assistance to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Viva, Power Platform, and more. As Copilot becomes embedded within these widely used tools, it will seamlessly enhance user productivity and streamline workflows.

Here are some of the key features of Copilot:

Web chat: Copilot can be used to chat with users on the web. Users can ask Copilot questions, and Copilot will provide answers based on its knowledge of the world.

AI-powered text generation: Copilot can be used to generate text, such as emails, letters, and reports. Copilot can also be used to translate languages.

Up-to-date information with cited sources: Copilot provides up-to-date information with cited sources. This means that users can be confident that the information they are getting from Copilot is accurate and reliable.

Microsoft is excited to make Copilot generally available and to help users be more productive.

