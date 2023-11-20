VP of Generative AI Company Resigns Over Copyright Concerns

In a move that highlights the ongoing debate over the use of copyrighted materials in AI training, Ed Newton-Rex, VP of Audio at Stability AI, has resigned from the company. Newton-Rex cited his disagreement with Stability AI’s use of copyrighted music to train its AI models as the reason for his departure.

Key Highlights:

Ed Newton-Rex, VP of Audio at Stability AI, has resigned due to the company’s use of copyrighted music to train its AI models.

Newton-Rex argues that this practice is not fair use and is exploitative of creators.

Stability AI has defended its use of copyrighted music, arguing that it falls under fair use.

The debate over the use of copyrighted materials in AI training is likely to continue.

“I’ve resigned from my role leading the Audio team at Stability AI because I don’t agree with the company’s opinion that training generative AI models on copyrighted works is ‘fair use,'” Newton-Rex wrote in a public statement. “I believe that this practice is exploitative of creators and that it is important to find a way to train AI models that is both ethical and respectful of copyright law.”

Fair use is a legal doctrine that allows the use of copyrighted material without permission from the copyright holder in certain situations. However, the definition of fair use is complex and often contested. In the case of AI training, there is no clear consensus on whether or not the use of copyrighted materials is fair use.

Stability AI argues that its use of copyrighted music falls under fair use because it is transformative, meaning that it creates new and original works of art. However, Newton-Rex is not convinced. “Today’s generative AI models can clearly be used to create works that compete with the copyrighted works they are trained on,” he wrote. “I don’t think that’s fair use.”

Newton-Rex is not the only person who is concerned about the use of copyrighted materials in AI training. A number of artists and musicians have spoken out against the practice, arguing that it is unfair and potentially harmful to their livelihoods.

The debate over the use of copyrighted materials in AI training is likely to continue as AI technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. It is important to have a thoughtful and nuanced discussion about this issue in order to ensure that the rights of creators are protected while also allowing for the development of new AI technologies.