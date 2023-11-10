Microsoft Can’t Stop Being Annoying About OneDrive

Microsoft is facing renewed criticism for its pushy and annoying tactics to get users to use OneDrive. The company has been accused of forcing surveys, displaying ads, and using other intrusive methods to promote the cloud storage service.

Key highlights:

Microsoft is being accused of being pushy and annoying in its efforts to get users to use OneDrive.

Users are complaining about forced surveys, ads, and other intrusive tactics.

Microsoft says it is only trying to improve the OneDrive experience, but many users are finding the opposite to be true.

The negative feedback is leading some users to abandon OneDrive altogether.

One of the most common complaints is that OneDrive displays a pop-up survey every time the user tries to quit the app. The survey asks the user to provide feedback on why they are quitting OneDrive, and users are not able to close the survey without selecting a reason.

Another common complaint is that OneDrive displays ads for other Microsoft products and services, even if the user has not opted in to receive advertising. These ads can be disruptive and annoying, and they can also be misleading, as they often make it appear as if the advertised product or service is part of OneDrive when it is not.

In addition to the surveys and ads, users have also complained about other intrusive OneDrive behaviors, such as the app automatically opening when the user logs into their computer and the app constantly sending notifications.

Microsoft has defended its OneDrive tactics, saying that the company is only trying to improve the user experience. However, many users are finding the opposite to be true. The negative feedback is leading some users to abandon OneDrive altogether and switch to other cloud storage services.

OneDrive is a popular cloud storage service, but it is not the only option available. There are many other reputable cloud storage providers, such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and iCloud. If you are unhappy with OneDrive, there are many other alternatives to choose from.

Why is Microsoft being so pushy about OneDrive?

There are a few reasons why Microsoft may be so pushy about OneDrive. First, OneDrive is a key part of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Microsoft wants users to use OneDrive to store their files in the cloud so that they can be accessed from anywhere and on any device.

Second, OneDrive is a significant source of revenue for Microsoft. The company charges users a monthly subscription fee for additional storage space. The more users who use OneDrive, the more money Microsoft makes.

Finally, Microsoft may be trying to compete with other cloud storage providers, such as Google Drive and Dropbox. OneDrive is not the most popular cloud storage service, but Microsoft is hoping to change that by making it more attractive to users.

What can users do if they are annoyed by OneDrive?

If you are annoyed by OneDrive, there are a few things you can do:

You can disable the pop-up survey that appears when you try to quit the app. To do this, open the OneDrive settings and go to the “General” tab. Uncheck the box next to “Show me a survey when I quit OneDrive.”

You can opt out of receiving ads for other Microsoft products and services. To do this, open the OneDrive settings and go to the “Privacy” tab. Under the “Advertising” section, uncheck the box next to “Show me personalized ads for Microsoft products and services.”

You can disable some of OneDrive’s other intrusive behaviors, such as the app automatically opening when you log into your computer. To do this, open the OneDrive settings and go to the “General” tab. Uncheck the boxes next to the behaviors you want to disable.

If you are still unhappy with OneDrive, you can uninstall the app and switch to a different cloud storage service.

Microsoft needs to stop being so pushy about OneDrive. The company’s intrusive tactics are backfiring and leading users to abandon the service altogether. Microsoft should focus on improving the OneDrive experience in a way that is not annoying to users.