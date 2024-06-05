Microsoft Backpedaling on Future Windows 10 Updates

In a surprising move, Microsoft has announced that it is halting all future Windows 10 updates, including preview builds, for the foreseeable future. This decision comes as the company gears up for significant developments in its operating system lineup, possibly indicating a strategic pivot towards Windows 11 and beyond​​.

No More Preview Builds

Microsoft’s recent announcement means that users of Windows 10 will no longer receive preview builds that typically include early looks at new features, services, or tools. This pause in updates suggests a shift in focus towards their newer operating systems, as hinted at by Microsoft’s emphasis on upcoming developments in Windows 11​​.

Extended Security Updates

While regular updates for Windows 10 are ceasing, Microsoft is offering an Extended Security Update (ESU) program. This program allows businesses to continue receiving security updates beyond the official end-of-support date in October 2025, but at a cost. The pricing structure for these updates varies, with enterprises expected to pay $61 per device for the first year, escalating to higher amounts in subsequent years​​.

For regular consumers, Microsoft has yet to announce the specific pricing for extended support. However, it has been clarified that details will be shared closer to the end-of-support date​​. This move is seen as a way to push users towards upgrading to Windows 11, which is set to receive ongoing feature and security updates.

Impact on Users

The cessation of updates for Windows 10 marks a significant shift for users who have remained on the older operating system. Without regular updates, users might face increased security risks and compatibility issues with newer software and hardware. Microsoft’s ESU program provides a temporary solution for those unable or unwilling to upgrade immediately, but it comes at a price that may not be feasible for all users​.

As Microsoft redirects its resources and development efforts towards newer platforms, the future of Windows appears to be heavily intertwined with Windows 11 and its subsequent iterations. The company has been integrating more advanced features, including AI capabilities, into its latest operating systems, suggesting a clear focus on modernizing and enhancing user experience through innovative technologies.