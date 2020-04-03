Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 might go on public sale at Mi India’s online store

Xiaomi is well-known for releasing premium quality accessories and lifestyle products in addition to smartphones, and they have recently sold Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 via Crowdfunding for INR 1,299. The latest development is that Xiaomi will most likely put the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 for public sale. The rumour assumes significance with the leading tech portal Gadgets Beat, breaking the news of the imminent availability of Mi Electric Toothbrush T300. The portal took a clue from the latest tweet posted by Mi India.

Xiaomi India seems to be discovering new facts about their products every day during the 21-days lockdown period happening due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The company is working hard to find the number of bristles on #MiElectricToothbrush, and they even posted an image along with the tweet that provides three options, which corresponds to the total number of bristles in Mi Electric Toothbrush. The company also urged users to guess the bristles count with the hashtag #MiFinder. Xiaomi is not conducting any giveaway though, but you can post your answer in the form of the comment alongside the hashtag.

Even though Xiaomi hasn’t provided the correct answer either on the tweet or the image, we believe that the social post is an indication of the hint revolving around the upcoming public sale of Mi Electric Toothbrush T300. We are not expecting any public sale before April 14th because of the lockdown. The company could list and sell the dental product at the official Mi India store website by the end of this month. According to Gadgets Beat, Xiaomi will probably launch a replaceable brush head as an optional accessory as well along with the Mi Electric Toothbrush.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 Specifications

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 features DuPont TyneX StaClean bristles, which are capable of clearing debris and plaque between the teeth. The Toothbrush is IPX7 water-resistant and is available in single white tone colour. The brush also makes use of magnetic levitation sonic motor, which is capable of producing up to 31000 vibrations per minute for effective cleansing.

You should note that the Indian model won’t provide support for app connectivity to detect brush strength, including oral hygiene data like in the Chinese counterpart. While dual-pro brush mode enables you to match preferences, an EquiClean Auto Timer included with the Toothbrush automatically pauses for 30 seconds after every 2 minutes which will help you to switch sides without using a particular side extensively.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is capable of delivering up to 25 days of working time. The company claims that the brush head will last for up to four months. You will be able to charge the Toothbrush via a USB Type-C charger.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 was sold only for few days via Crowdfunding and according to Mi India store analytics, the company managed to sell 2,723 units with 2,465 supporters. If the Gadget Beat story turns out to be true, then you can expect the public release of Mi Electric Toothbrush within this month.