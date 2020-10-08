MG Motor India created history by launching the country’s first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV, the MG Gloster. And now they have come up with the pricing details, which starts at Rs. 28.98 lakhs. The company said this happens to be the inaugural price, ex-showroom, New Delhi, and is going to be applicable till October 31, 2020, or for the first 2000 bookings.

Also, the above price applies to the base Super variant of the Gloster SUV. Next in line is the Smart variant which is priced Rs. 30.98 lakhs. Both the Super and Smart variants sport a 2.0-liter turbo diesel 8AT power source under the hood. Also, both the models happen to be 2WD versions though the Super is a seven seater model while the Smart seats six.

Sitting in the middle of the five-model line-up is the Sharp which is priced Rs. 33.68 lakhs and can accommodates seven passengers. You can also have the Sharp as a six-seater version as well which is priced slightly higher at Rs. 33.98 lakhs. The Savvy happens to be the model with all the bells and whistles and will set you back a cool Rs. 35.38 lakhs.

The two Sharp and the top-end Savvy models come powered by the 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel 8AT engine that delivers power to all four wheels. Also, as already stated, the biggest USP of the new Gloster is going to be its advanced autonomous driver assist features that aim to both take the stress off the driving while also enhancing the safety and security of its occupants.

For instance, there is the Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Parking Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control feature as part of the Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS that the top-end Savvy model comes with.

Plus, all Gloster models come with the company’s standard 3+3+3 package. That stands for three years or 100,000 km of warranty, three years of roadside assistance along with three periodic services with free labor charges. That is not all as buyers also have the option to customize their cars under the MY MG SHIELD program where every owner is entitled to Rs. 50,000 worth of after-sales fitments.

Mention must also be made of the Intelligent All-Terrain System present on the Sharp and Savvy models of the Gloster for a true off-roading experience. For this, there is the dedicated rear differential and BorgWarner transfer case along with the advanced shift-on-the-fly tech. Both models come with pre-designated off-road driving modes – Snow, Mud, Sand, Eco, Sport, Normal, and Rock.

The Smart, Savvy, and Sharp models also get the Gloster i-SMART 2.0 feature that provides for more than 70 connected car features. Plus, there are other creature comforts such as the 64-color ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, driver’s seat massager, and 12-way electronically adjustable driver seat.

Booking can be made with Rs. 100,000 via the company website or the over 200 company outlets across India. Deliveries start during Navratri.