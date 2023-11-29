Meta Pauses Quest 3 Elite Battery Strap Sales Due to Charging Flaw

Meta has temporarily halted sales of its Elite Strap with Battery for the Quest 3 virtual reality (VR) headset, reportedly due to a firmware-related charging defect. The issue causes the battery pack to unexpectedly stop charging, rendering it useless.

Users have reported that the battery pack in the Elite Strap with Battery will suddenly stop charging, even when the headset is plugged in. This effectively renders the battery useless, as it can no longer provide any additional power to the headset.

Meta has confirmed the issue and is currently investigating the cause. The company has also stated that it is manufacturing a new batch of Elite Straps with Battery that fix the firmware issue. In the meantime, Meta is handling replacements for faulty units on a case-by-case basis.

The Elite Strap with Battery is a $130 accessory that extends the standalone VR headset’s runtime by up to two hours while providing a counterweight for comfort. It is currently unavailable from Meta and third-party retailers.

This incident marks the second time Meta has faced issues with its Elite Straps. In 2020, the company was forced to halt sales of the Elite Strap for the Quest 2 due to concerns about cracking. Meta later addressed the issue and extended the warranty on the accessory.

The latest issue with the Elite Strap with Battery is a setback for Meta, as the company is trying to promote the Quest 3 as its most powerful and comfortable VR headset yet. The company has not yet announced a date for when the Elite Strap with Battery will be available again.