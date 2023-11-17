Microsoft Confirms Windows 10 and 11 Activation Issues, Says It Is Investigating

In a recent development, Microsoft has acknowledged that Windows 10 and 11 users are encountering activation problems. The issue appears to be linked to a recent change implemented by Microsoft to prevent the activation of Windows 10 and 11 using product keys from older versions of the operating system, such as Windows 7 and 8.

Key Highlights

Windows 10 and 11 users are experiencing activation issues.

The problem affects systems activated using Windows 7 or 8 product keys.

Microsoft is currently investigating the cause of the issue.

Affected users may need to purchase a new Windows 10 or 11 license.

Details of the Issue

According to reports, Windows 10 and 11 installations activated using Windows 7 or 8 product keys are becoming deactivated after significant hardware changes, such as motherboard replacement or BIOS updates. This issue seems to have arisen after Microsoft implemented a fix to prevent the activation of Windows 10 and 11 using older product keys.

Microsoft’s Response

Microsoft has confirmed the activation issues and stated that it is investigating the root cause of the problem. The company has advised affected users to contact its support team for assistance. However, some users have reported that Microsoft support representatives have been unable to resolve the issue, leaving them with the option of purchasing a new Windows 10 or 11 license.

Impact on Users

The activation issues are causing inconvenience for Windows 10 and 11 users who have upgraded from older versions of the operating system using valid product keys. These users are now facing the prospect of having to purchase a new license if they make significant hardware changes to their systems.

Microsoft’s Future Actions

Microsoft is expected to provide a more detailed update on the activation issues and its plans to address them in the near future. The company may release a software update that resolves the issue or provide alternative activation methods for affected users.

Availability and Pricing:

The Windows App is currently available in preview for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows, and web browsers. Microsoft has not yet announced pricing details for the app, but it is expected to be offered through subscription plans similar to existing cloud-based services like Windows 365.

Windows 10 and 11 users are experiencing activation problems, particularly those who have upgraded from older versions of the operating system using Windows 7 or 8 product keys. Microsoft is currently investigating the cause of the issue and is expected to provide a resolution soon.