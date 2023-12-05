Meta Disconnects Messenger and Instagram Chat Later This Month

Meta is disconnecting Messenger and Instagram chat later this month. The company announced the change on its Instagram support page, stating that users will no longer be able to chat with Facebook accounts from Instagram starting mid-December. Existing conversations will become read-only, and no new messages can be sent or received.

Meta did not provide a reason for the change, but it is speculated to be due to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA is a set of rules that aim to curb the power of large tech companies. One of the requirements of the DMA is that companies must allow users to interoperate with other messaging platforms. This means that users should be able to send and receive messages from different platforms, such as WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram, without having to switch apps.

By disconnecting Messenger and Instagram chat, Meta may be preparing to comply with the DMA. The company could be planning to introduce wider interoperability between its messaging platforms, which would allow users to send and receive messages from any of its apps, regardless of which app they are using.

Meta is a leading technology company that owns a variety of popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The company has been facing increasing scrutiny from regulators around the world, who are concerned about its dominance in the online advertising market.

The EU’s DMA is one of the most significant pieces of legislation that has been introduced to address the power of large tech companies. The DMA is designed to promote competition and innovation in the digital market, and it includes a number of provisions that could have a major impact on Meta’s business.

The requirement for interoperability between messaging platforms is one of the most important provisions of the DMA. This requirement could force Meta to make significant changes to its messaging platforms, and it could also lead to the development of new and innovative messaging apps.

