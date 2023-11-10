Mega Black Friday Bargain: Apple Watch Series 9 Drops to Record Low of $349

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the most popular smartwatches on the market, and for good reason. It’s packed with features, including advanced health tracking, a sleek design, and powerful performance. But it can also be quite expensive, with a starting price of $399.

Key Highlights:

Apple Watch Series 9 drops to record low of $349 for Black Friday

Walmart is the first retailer to offer the deal

The deal is available for both the 41mm and 45mm models

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest smartwatch from Apple and features a new design, faster processor, and improved health tracking features

However, if you’re looking to save money on an Apple Watch Series 9, you’re in luck. Walmart is offering a Black Friday deal that drops the price of the smartwatch to a record low of $349.

The deal is available for both the 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 9, and it’s valid for both GPS and GPS + Cellular models. The deal is also available in all colors, including Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Gold.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest smartwatch from Apple, and it features a number of new features and improvements over the previous model. It has a new design with a larger and brighter display, a faster processor, and improved health tracking features.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also has a number of other features, including a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, ECG sensor, and blood oxygen sensor. It also has a variety of apps and watch faces available, and it can be used to control smart home devices.

If you’re looking for a powerful and feature-rich smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a great option. And with this Black Friday deal, you can save $50 on the latest model.

