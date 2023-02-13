MediaTek Helio G36 to Level-up Entry Gaming Smartphones

MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, has unveiled the latest MediaTek Helio G36 to power the upcoming gaming smartphones in India. With high quality Portrait bokeh and light AI-camera enhancements, the new MediaTek Helio G36 processor is designed to level up the entry gaming smartphones the benefits of a bigger camera, sustained performance, faster displays, and global dual 4G connectivity with intelligent connectivity technologies.

MediaTek Helio G36 is part of the MediaTek Helio G series that features innovative technologies that boost the overall mobile gaming experience built on highly power-efficient TSMC 12nm production process along with enhanced connectivity, location services, and The chipset is equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technologies like Resource Management Engine 2.0, to ensure sustained performance with dynamic management of GPU, CPU, and memory, the Networking Engine 2.0 enables faster response and better connectivity to foster uninterrupted services.

Key features of MediaTek Helio G36 include:

Supports up to 50MP cameras, with dual camera photography backed by a hardware depth engine for high-quality Depth of Field (Bokeh) effects, brands can add their own AI-camera features, such as AI beautification and enhanced precision. Fast HD+ 90Hz displays give users notably smoother scrolling of webpages, shopping, social. MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite is equipped with Resource Management Engine 2.0 that ensures intelligent performance optimization and dynamic management of CPU, GPU for sustained performance and longer gameplay even in games with demanding action. Built using the all in a highly power-efficient TSMC 12nm chip production process. Octa-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU provides entry-level gaming smartphones with peak speeds of 2.2GHz. IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU delivers the right mix of performance and power-efficiency, while device makers can add up to a capacious 8GB of fast LPDDR4x memory. Global 4G LTE Cat-7 modem (2 CC-CA) fully integrated into the chip for maximum power efficiency. It also supports essential dual 4G SIM allowing VoLTE/ViLTE services on both Global bands and IMS services support. Integrated Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support simultaneous co-existence to significantly boost throughput and connection reliability when using peripherals like headphones and gamepads.

MediaTek Helio G Series with MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technology powers the core of an incredible gaming experience for new generation 4G gaming smartphones. MediaTek’s technology innovations strive to improve lives by making premium technology accessible to everyone. MediaTek Helio G36 is part of the MediaTek Helio G series that features an array of technologies that boost the mobile gaming experience with industry-leading AI performance, vivid visuals, and rapid-sensing touchscreens, among others.