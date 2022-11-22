Matter launches “Future of Riding”, India’s “First Geared Electric Motorbike

Matter, a technology start-up, today unveiled India’s first geared electric motorbike, mobilizing India’s 15 million motorbike market towards a beautiful future – one that is green and connected, aided by next generation technology. Perfected for trails and roadways, the motorbike has been designed and engineered in-house from the ground-up, with a consumer-centric product development approach focused on safety, security, reliability, and performance. The vehicle will be manufactured from its facility in Ahmedabad and will be available across major cities in India.

Founder and Group CEO, Mohal Lalbhai, said – “This is a huge milestone in the journey with Arun, Prasad, Saran, and the 300 innovators at Matter. With many firsts, I am proud to say that this motorbike will be leading us into the future that we all have dreamt about. Our vision has motivated us to challenge the status quo, remain persistent and resilient towards the goal, and walk a difficult path with agility. Today we accelerate India’s journey to electrification as India rides on motorbikes.”

The Power Pack

The motorbike is powered by an integrated, high-energy density, 5 kWh Power Pack, the matterEnergy 1.0. The Power Pack has been developed in-house with Indian environmental and usage conditions in mind and is an integrated unit that houses the Battery pack, the Battery Management System (BMS), the Drive Train Unit (DTU), power conversion modules and other protection systems.

The pack has multiple patented technologies including the Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (IITMS) that uses revolutionary active liquid cooling technology that ensures the optimum performance of all constituents of the pack, which also makes it India’s first liquid-cooled electric two-wheeler battery pack. The super smart BMS on the pack constantly monitors and optimises the system for efficiency, security, and reliability. The Power Pack is also equipped with multiple sensors at key locations that keep a regular tab on parameters such as temperature, current, and voltage to ensure that the complete system is always functioning within the desired operating range.

The Drivetrain

To enable a high-quality, smooth, and an extremely responsive ride, Matter has developed matterDrive 1.0, a revolutionary propulsion system that combines an electric motor with the Matter Hypershift manual gearbox, which provides complete control of the power delivery to the rider. The 10.5kW electric motor paired with the proprietary sequential manual transmission expands the performance range of the drivetrain and provides consistent power delivery, flat torque, and efficiency like no other.

The patented liquid cooling technology that simultaneously cools the rotor and stator enables faster heat withdrawal from the electric motor, even when the vehicle is not moving. The drivetrain has also been subjected to extensive testing and validation at Matter’s state-of-the-art facility to ensure that it not only meets the evolving stringent, standards on performance and safety such as AIS 041 and IP65 but also capable of meeting extreme performance requirements.

Charging Systems

The motorbike supports both standard and fast charging through a common connector. The vehicle is equipped with a standard on-board 1kW Intelligent Charger, matterCharge 1.0, which offers the flexibility and convenience of charging the vehicle at any 5A, 3-pin plug point. The on-board charger can charge the vehicle in less than 5 hours and has an over charge protection as well.

Design

The motorbike is designed to inspire emotion – defined by a sizeable, yet sleek silhouette that is familiar yet distinctive in form factor with sculpted surfaces, crafted engineering components and awe-inspiring details. The thought that went into making the motorbike is evident in the overall visual appeal as well as the unexpected details. The bi-functional LED projector headlamp, split LED tail lamps, body-integrated front turn signals, a translucent shroud, an exposed spinner attached to the motor, are mesmerizing details that embody a progressive design language for Matter’s motorbike. The vehicle also packs convenient utility elements such as a storage space with built-in lights and a smart mobile charging port.

The Connected Experience

The motorbike is design to be always connected to the rider. The touch enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster (VIC), powered by a state-of-the-art processor, 4G connectivity and Android software, runs the intuitive UI that provides the rider with all the information they need: speed, gear position, riding mode, navigation, media, call control and other smart features that are never seen in a motorbike before. The connected mobile application enables a seamless integration to vehicle controls such as remote lock/unlock, geofencing, live location tracking, vehicle health monitoring and provides the rider with personalised ride statistics, charging status, push navigation and a lot more. A proximity based key fob and passive keyless entry system allows the rider to lock/unlock the vehicle by just approaching the vehicle – a truly keyless experience.

Matter has designed and developed the motorbike to perform effortlessly in a wide range of climatic conditions that India has to offer, with an operating ambient temperature of -10 degrees to 55 degrees (C). The bike does not compromise on safety in any manner and the front and rear disc brakes with ABS coupled with large tyres aids in hard and safe braking, delivering great traction and road grip. The patented dual cradle frame brings together all these components into a unique package while enhancing vehicle stability, riding dynamics, cornering performance, and delivering a best-in-class experience.