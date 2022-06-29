Mastercard collaborates with Softcell as a channel partner for its cybersecurity offerings in India

Ads

Mastercard, today announced a strategic collaboration with Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd. (Softcell), a Mumbai headquartered IT service provider and systems integrator company, to deliver Mastercard’s RiskRecon, a third-party cyber risk management platform to Softcell customers across the country. As part of the partnership, Softcell will introduce RiskRecon to its customer base across various industries and help them implement a robust digital safety framework. With over 200 certified professionals across key domains, Softcell offers a consulting-based approach to help businesses streamline their IT strategy to optimize and secure their infrastructure.

RiskRecon is a Mastercard cybersecurity product that enables organizations to assess and manage cybersecurity threats which occur across supply chains and third-party vendors. Its self-scan tool helps monitor the cybersecurity performance of organizations by employing non-invasive techniques to scan organizations’ public systems and analyze the cybersecurity risk posture of those systems.

Sunil Dalal, MD of Softcell Global Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Mastercard and take RiskRecon to customers who are looking for an additional layer of protection to keep their businesses safe from the ever-increasing cybersecurity risks. We look forward to working with Mastercard to educate the market via workshops on RiskRecon to help prevent cyber threats.”

Joy Sekhri, Vice President, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions, South Asia, Mastercard said, “With each step businesses take to protect their assets from fraud, cybercriminals adopt even more sophisticated strategies and harness technology for their gains. With RiskRecon’s unique scanning and evaluation technologies, businesses can proactively manage cyber risks, safeguard critical intellectual property, consumer and payment data. This collaboration is in line with our commitment to build a safe and secure cyberspace, and we are delighted to work together with Softcell to deliver real-time, continuous information enabling customers to discover and pre-solve issues and defend their business from cyber threats.”

Ads

It is estimated that globally by 2023, a business will fall victim to a ransomware attack every 11 seconds. In addition, India was among the top three most-affected nations in Asia in 2021 when it comes to cyberattacks.[1] Outdated systems and processes, fragmented and disorganized cybersecurity infrastructure, and limited understanding of cybersecurity has left India vulnerable to national and international cyberattacks. With cybersecurity threats increasing by the day, it is critical to ensure the internet remains a safe place for all.