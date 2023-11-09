Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Sells Over 5 Million Copies in 11 Days, Shattering Records

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been a smash hit since its release on September 20, 2023. The game has sold over 5 million copies in just 11 days, shattering all previous records for the franchise.

The game has been praised for its stunning visuals, immersive gameplay, and gripping story. Players have been particularly impressed with the game’s improved combat system, which allows Spider-Man to perform even more acrobatic and stylish moves. The game’s open world is also massive and packed with content, giving players plenty to explore.

Spider-Man 2 has also been a critical success, with many reviewers calling it one of the best superhero games ever made. The game has been praised for its high production values, engaging story, and satisfying gameplay.

The game’s success is a testament to the popularity of the Spider-Man franchise and the quality of Insomniac Games‘ development work. Insomniac Games has a long history of creating high-quality games, and Spider-Man 2 is their latest masterpiece.

There are a number of factors that likely contribute to Spider-Man 2’s success. First, the game is simply a very good game. It has stunning visuals, immersive gameplay, and a gripping story. Players have been particularly impressed with the game’s improved combat system, which allows Spider-Man to perform even more acrobatic and stylish moves. The game’s open world is also massive and packed with content, giving players plenty to explore.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a truly remarkable game that has exceeded all expectations. It is the best Spider-Man game yet and one of the best superhero games ever made. The game’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Insomniac Games.