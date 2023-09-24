Sony’s Special Gift: Free Exclusive Titles for New PS5 Purchasers

In a bid to maintain its strong sales momentum, Sony has rolled out a new initiative for PlayStation 5 (PS5) enthusiasts. As the PS5 approaches its third anniversary this November, Sony is ensuring that the console remains a top choice for gamers worldwide.

Despite facing challenges such as component shortages and the ongoing pandemic, the PS5 has performed exceptionally well in the market, with over 40 million units sold globally. This impressive figure places the PS5 among the top 20 best-selling consoles of all time. To keep the momentum going, especially with the 2023 holiday season on the horizon, Sony has introduced a new “Upgrader” program.

This program, which has been discreetly launched by PlayStation, allows new PS5 owners to select a free game from an extensive list. Notably, this list predominantly features PS5 PlayStation exclusives, including blockbuster titles like “The Last of Us Part 1,” “God of War Ragnarok,” and both of Insomniac’s Spider-Man games. With the offer set to conclude on October 20, 2023, gamers are likely to gravitate towards these popular choices.

Sony’s latest initiative is a testament to its commitment to providing value to its gaming community. By offering a free game, Sony not only incentivizes new purchases but also showcases its rich library of exclusive titles. As the holiday season approaches, it will be interesting to see how this program influences PS5 sales and user engagement.

